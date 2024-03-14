NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

NBCC India stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 116.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110.65 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹115.5 and closed at ₹116.45. The high for the day was ₹120.75, while the low was ₹110.65. The market capitalization of NBCC India was ₹19,917.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹176.5 and ₹30.96 respectively. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 1,652,191 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:02:56 AM IST
