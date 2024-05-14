NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹132.15, reached a high of ₹132.95, and a low of ₹127.55 before closing at ₹132.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹23,364.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹176.5 and ₹38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,196,701 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The volume of NBCC India traded until 10 AM is 8.51% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹133.3, down by 2.7%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
NBCC India touched a high of 133.35 & a low of 131.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|133.63
|Support 1
|131.98
|Resistance 2
|134.32
|Support 2
|131.02
|Resistance 3
|135.28
|Support 3
|130.33
Today, NBCC India's stock price has increased by 2.04% to reach ₹132.45, aligning with the positive movement of its industry counterparts. Stocks of companies like IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, IRCON International, and Kalpataru Projects International are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.09% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|64.61
|0.68
|1.06
|73.0
|24.97
|39017.98
|Brigade Enterprises
|1018.15
|4.7
|0.46
|1151.85
|520.0
|23498.9
|NBCC India
|132.45
|2.65
|2.04
|176.5
|38.1
|23841.0
|IRCON International
|229.85
|5.25
|2.34
|280.9
|77.36
|21617.75
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1183.95
|27.6
|2.39
|1297.95
|485.0
|19232.81
The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹132.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹135.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹135.58 then there can be further positive price movement.
The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.73% and is currently trading at ₹132.05. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have surged by 214.77% to ₹132.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.69%
|3 Months
|-4.65%
|6 Months
|90.76%
|YTD
|59.41%
|1 Year
|214.77%
The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|132.97
|Support 1
|127.67
|Resistance 2
|135.58
|Support 2
|124.98
|Resistance 3
|138.27
|Support 3
|122.37
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 19.11% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 42.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1196 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹132.95 & ₹127.55 yesterday to end at ₹132.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!