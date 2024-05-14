Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 10:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 2.54 %. The stock closed at 129.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.1 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 132.15, reached a high of 132.95, and a low of 127.55 before closing at 132.65. The market capitalization stood at 23,364.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were 176.5 and 38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,196,701 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST NBCC India share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -8.51% lower than yesterday

The volume of NBCC India traded until 10 AM is 8.51% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 133.3, down by 2.7%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

14 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST NBCC India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India touched a high of 133.35 & a low of 131.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1133.63Support 1131.98
Resistance 2134.32Support 2131.02
Resistance 3135.28Support 3130.33
14 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NBCC India's stock price has increased by 2.04% to reach 132.45, aligning with the positive movement of its industry counterparts. Stocks of companies like IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, IRCON International, and Kalpataru Projects International are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.09% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IRB Infrastructure Developers64.610.681.0673.024.9739017.98
Brigade Enterprises1018.154.70.461151.85520.023498.9
NBCC India132.452.652.04176.538.123841.0
IRCON International229.855.252.34280.977.3621617.75
Kalpataru Projects International1183.9527.62.391297.95485.019232.81
14 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹133.1, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹129.8

The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of 132.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 135.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 135.58 then there can be further positive price movement.

14 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.73% and is currently trading at 132.05. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have surged by 214.77% to 132.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.69%
3 Months-4.65%
6 Months90.76%
YTD59.41%
1 Year214.77%
14 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST NBCC India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1132.97Support 1127.67
Resistance 2135.58Support 2124.98
Resistance 3138.27Support 3122.37
14 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 19.11% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1112
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
14 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST NBCC India share price Today : NBCC India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15736 k

The trading volume yesterday was 42.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1196 k.

14 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹132.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 132.95 & 127.55 yesterday to end at 132.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.