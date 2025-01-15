Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 6.53 %. The stock closed at 78.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.07 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 79.23 and closed slightly lower at 78.92. The stock reached a high of 84.80 and a low of 79.23 during the session. With a market capitalization of 22,709.7 crore, the company's shares traded heavily, with a volume of 451,897 on the BSE. Over the past year, NBCC India has seen a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 56.41.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 185.69Support 180.92
Resistance 287.47Support 277.93
Resistance 390.46Support 376.15
15 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 30.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 133.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold0001
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
15 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7837 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 451 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹78.92 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 84.8 & 79.23 yesterday to end at 84.07. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

