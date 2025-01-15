NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹79.23 and closed slightly lower at ₹78.92. The stock reached a high of ₹84.80 and a low of ₹79.23 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹22,709.7 crore, the company's shares traded heavily, with a volume of 451,897 on the BSE. Over the past year, NBCC India has seen a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹56.41.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|85.69
|Support 1
|80.92
|Resistance 2
|87.47
|Support 2
|77.93
|Resistance 3
|90.46
|Support 3
|76.15
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 30.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 451 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹84.8 & ₹79.23 yesterday to end at ₹84.07. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend