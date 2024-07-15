NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹194.6 and closed at ₹193.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹197 and a low of ₹189. The market capitalization stood at ₹34164.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹198.25, while the 52-week low was ₹40. The BSE volume for the day was 1,532,989 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by -0.16% and is currently trading at ₹189.50. Over the past year, NBCC India's share price has increased by 366.31% to ₹189.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.24% to 24,502.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.63%
|3 Months
|30.99%
|6 Months
|107.65%
|YTD
|132.73%
|1 Year
|366.31%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|194.47
|Support 1
|186.47
|Resistance 2
|199.73
|Support 2
|183.73
|Resistance 3
|202.47
|Support 3
|178.47
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 30.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1532 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹197 & ₹189 yesterday to end at ₹189.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend