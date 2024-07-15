Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 15 Jul 2024, by -2.11 %. The stock closed at 193.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.8 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at 194.6 and closed at 193.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 197 and a low of 189. The market capitalization stood at 34164.0 crore. The 52-week high was 198.25, while the 52-week low was 40. The BSE volume for the day was 1,532,989 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by -0.16% and is currently trading at 189.50. Over the past year, NBCC India's share price has increased by 366.31% to 189.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.24% to 24,502.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.63%
3 Months30.99%
6 Months107.65%
YTD132.73%
1 Year366.31%
15 Jul 2024, 08:50 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1194.47Support 1186.47
Resistance 2199.73Support 2183.73
Resistance 3202.47Support 3178.47
15 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 131.0, 30.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 144.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
15 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 43420 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1532 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹193.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 197 & 189 yesterday to end at 189.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.