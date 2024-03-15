NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock price showed a positive movement on the last day, opening at ₹105.55 and closing at ₹110.65. The high for the day was ₹116.15 and the low was ₹105.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹20907.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹176.5 and ₹30.96 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,888,825 shares traded.
15 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
