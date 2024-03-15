Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 110.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.15 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock price showed a positive movement on the last day, opening at 105.55 and closing at 110.65. The high for the day was 116.15 and the low was 105.15. The market capitalization stood at 20907.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 176.5 and 30.96 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,888,825 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹110.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, NBCC India had a trading volume of 2,888,825 shares with a closing price of 110.65.

