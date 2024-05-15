NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India closed today at 135.2, down -1.24% from yesterday's 136.9

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹132.4 and closed at ₹129.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹137.7, while the low was ₹130.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹24642.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.5 and the 52-week low is ₹38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 839,998 shares.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India has a 6.95% MF holding & 4.33% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.15% in december to 6.95% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 4.46% in december to 4.33% in march quarter.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 14.37%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 12.09%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal years to be 20.95% each.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Over the past three years, NBCC India has shown an EPS growth of 2.60% and a revenue growth of 2.68%. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 91736.92 cr, representing a 4.79% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 28.45% and a profit decrease of -3.87% in the fourth quarter.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 22.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India's stock price dropped by 1.31% to reach ₹135.1, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. While IRB Infrastructure Developers are declining, Brigade Enterprises, IRCON International, and Kalpataru Projects International are witnessing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|65.7
|-0.13
|-0.2
|73.0
|24.97
|39676.23
|Brigade Enterprises
|1095.0
|92.1
|9.18
|1151.85
|520.0
|25272.6
|NBCC India
|135.1
|-1.8
|-1.31
|176.5
|38.1
|24318.0
|IRCON International
|242.75
|0.5
|0.21
|280.9
|77.36
|22831.02
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1185.0
|28.7
|2.48
|1297.95
|485.0
|19249.87
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India stock traded at a low of ₹134.85 and a high of ₹137.8 on the current day.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price closed the day at ₹135.2 - a 1.24% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 137.08 , 138.97 , 140.08. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 134.08 , 132.97 , 131.08.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NBCC India until 3 PM is down by 42.08% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹135.2, a decrease of 1.24%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹135.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹132.67 and ₹139.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹132.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 139.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|131.46
|10 Days
|135.03
|20 Days
|132.52
|50 Days
|128.14
|100 Days
|117.02
|300 Days
|88.28
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NBCC India traded by 2 PM is 14.14% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹135.55, down by 0.99%. Analyzing volume along with price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 135.68 and 135.03 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 135.03 and selling near hourly resistance at 135.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.68
|Support 1
|134.93
|Resistance 2
|136.12
|Support 2
|134.62
|Resistance 3
|136.43
|Support 3
|134.18
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at ₹135.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹132.67 and ₹139.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹132.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 139.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The volume of NBCC India traded by 1 PM is 9.11% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹135.3, a decrease of 1.17%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 135.95 and 135.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 135.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 135.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.68
|Support 1
|135.03
|Resistance 2
|136.12
|Support 2
|134.82
|Resistance 3
|136.33
|Support 3
|134.38
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India stock's low price today was ₹134.85, while the high price was ₹137.80.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NBCC India traded until 12 AM is 7.18% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹135.3, a decrease of 1.17%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 136.28 and 134.83 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 134.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 136.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.95
|Support 1
|135.25
|Resistance 2
|136.35
|Support 2
|134.95
|Resistance 3
|136.65
|Support 3
|134.55
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at ₹135.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹132.67 and ₹139.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹132.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 139.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume of NBCC India traded is 6.90% higher than yesterday's volume, while the price is trading at ₹136, showing a decrease of -0.66%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 137.22 and 134.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 134.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 137.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|136.28
|Support 1
|134.83
|Resistance 2
|137.07
|Support 2
|134.17
|Resistance 3
|137.73
|Support 3
|133.38
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at ₹135.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹132.67 and ₹139.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹132.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 139.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India's stock price dropped by 0.55% to reach ₹136.15, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. While IRCON International is declining, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, and Kalpataru Projects International are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|66.18
|0.35
|0.53
|73.0
|24.97
|39966.1
|Brigade Enterprises
|1055.9
|53.0
|5.28
|1151.85
|520.0
|24370.17
|NBCC India
|136.15
|-0.75
|-0.55
|176.5
|38.1
|24507.0
|IRCON International
|242.15
|-0.1
|-0.04
|280.9
|77.36
|22774.59
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1170.45
|14.15
|1.22
|1297.95
|485.0
|19013.51
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NBCC India until 10 AM is 22.25% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹135.7, showing a decrease of -0.88%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 137.8 & a low of 134.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|137.22
|Support 1
|134.27
|Resistance 2
|138.98
|Support 2
|133.08
|Resistance 3
|140.17
|Support 3
|131.32
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Today, NBCC India's stock price has risen by 0.11% to reach ₹137.05, in line with its industry counterparts. Similar companies like IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, IRCON International, and Kalpataru Projects International are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.18% and 0.22% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|66.67
|0.84
|1.28
|73.0
|24.97
|40262.01
|Brigade Enterprises
|1045.15
|42.25
|4.21
|1151.85
|520.0
|24122.06
|NBCC India
|137.05
|0.15
|0.11
|176.5
|38.1
|24669.0
|IRCON International
|243.1
|0.85
|0.35
|280.9
|77.36
|22863.94
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1172.6
|16.3
|1.41
|1297.95
|485.0
|19048.44
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹136.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹132.67 and ₹139.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹132.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 139.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of NBCC India has decreased by -0.04% and is currently trading at ₹136.85. Over the past year, NBCC India's share price has increased by 233.21% to ₹136.85. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.49%
|3 Months
|7.76%
|6 Months
|100.95%
|YTD
|67.93%
|1 Year
|233.21%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|139.32
|Support 1
|132.67
|Resistance 2
|141.63
|Support 2
|128.33
|Resistance 3
|145.97
|Support 3
|126.02
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 839 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹137.7 & ₹130.95 yesterday to end at ₹129.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
