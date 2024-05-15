Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India closed today at 135.2, down -1.24% from yesterday's 136.9

47 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 136.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.2 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Highlights

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India's stock opened at 132.4 and closed at 129.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 137.7, while the low was 130.95. The market capitalization stood at 24642.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.5 and the 52-week low is 38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 839,998 shares.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India has a 6.95% MF holding & 4.33% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.15% in december to 6.95% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 4.46% in december to 4.33% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:30 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 14.37%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 12.09%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal years to be 20.95% each.

15 May 2024, 07:07 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Over the past three years, NBCC India has shown an EPS growth of 2.60% and a revenue growth of 2.68%. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 91736.92 cr, representing a 4.79% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 28.45% and a profit decrease of -3.87% in the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:30 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 22.28% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1112
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
15 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India's stock price dropped by 1.31% to reach 135.1, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. While IRB Infrastructure Developers are declining, Brigade Enterprises, IRCON International, and Kalpataru Projects International are witnessing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IRB Infrastructure Developers65.7-0.13-0.273.024.9739676.23
Brigade Enterprises1095.092.19.181151.85520.025272.6
NBCC India135.1-1.8-1.31176.538.124318.0
IRCON International242.750.50.21280.977.3622831.02
Kalpataru Projects International1185.028.72.481297.95485.019249.87
15 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India stock traded at a low of 134.85 and a high of 137.8 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed today at ₹135.2, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹136.9

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price closed the day at 135.2 - a 1.24% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 137.08 , 138.97 , 140.08. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 134.08 , 132.97 , 131.08.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -42.08% lower than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NBCC India until 3 PM is down by 42.08% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 135.2, a decrease of 1.24%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:21 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹135.2, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹136.9

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 135.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 132.67 and 139.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 132.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 139.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days131.46
10 Days135.03
20 Days132.52
50 Days128.14
100 Days117.02
300 Days88.28
15 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:53 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -14.14% lower than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NBCC India traded by 2 PM is 14.14% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 135.55, down by 0.99%. Analyzing volume along with price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 135.68 and 135.03 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 135.03 and selling near hourly resistance at 135.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1135.68Support 1134.93
Resistance 2136.12Support 2134.62
Resistance 3136.43Support 3134.18
15 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India trading at ₹135.55, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹136.9

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at 135.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 132.67 and 139.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 132.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 139.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -9.11% lower than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The volume of NBCC India traded by 1 PM is 9.11% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at 135.3, a decrease of 1.17%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:41 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 135.95 and 135.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 135.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 135.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1135.68Support 1135.03
Resistance 2136.12Support 2134.82
Resistance 3136.33Support 3134.38
15 May 2024, 01:04 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India stock's low price today was 134.85, while the high price was 137.80.

15 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -7.18% lower than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NBCC India traded until 12 AM is 7.18% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 135.3, a decrease of 1.17%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 136.28 and 134.83 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 134.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 136.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1135.95Support 1135.25
Resistance 2136.35Support 2134.95
Resistance 3136.65Support 3134.55
15 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days131.46
10 Days135.03
20 Days132.52
50 Days128.14
100 Days117.02
300 Days88.28
15 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:18 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India trading at ₹135.7, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹136.9

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at 135.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 132.67 and 139.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 132.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 139.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 6.90% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume of NBCC India traded is 6.90% higher than yesterday's volume, while the price is trading at 136, showing a decrease of -0.66%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 137.22 and 134.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 134.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 137.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1136.28Support 1134.83
Resistance 2137.07Support 2134.17
Resistance 3137.73Support 3133.38
15 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India trading at ₹135.75, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹136.9

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at 135.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 132.67 and 139.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 132.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 139.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India's stock price dropped by 0.55% to reach 136.15, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. While IRCON International is declining, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, and Kalpataru Projects International are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IRB Infrastructure Developers66.180.350.5373.024.9739966.1
Brigade Enterprises1055.953.05.281151.85520.024370.17
NBCC India136.15-0.75-0.55176.538.124507.0
IRCON International242.15-0.1-0.04280.977.3622774.59
Kalpataru Projects International1170.4514.151.221297.95485.019013.51
15 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 22.25% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NBCC India until 10 AM is 22.25% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 135.7, showing a decrease of -0.88%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 137.8 & a low of 134.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1137.22Support 1134.27
Resistance 2138.98Support 2133.08
Resistance 3140.17Support 3131.32
15 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Today, NBCC India's stock price has risen by 0.11% to reach 137.05, in line with its industry counterparts. Similar companies like IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, IRCON International, and Kalpataru Projects International are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.18% and 0.22% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IRB Infrastructure Developers66.670.841.2873.024.9740262.01
Brigade Enterprises1045.1542.254.211151.85520.024122.06
NBCC India137.050.150.11176.538.124669.0
IRCON International243.10.850.35280.977.3622863.94
Kalpataru Projects International1172.616.31.411297.95485.019048.44
15 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹136.9, up 0% from yesterday's ₹136.9

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 136.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 132.67 and 139.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 132.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 139.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of NBCC India has decreased by -0.04% and is currently trading at 136.85. Over the past year, NBCC India's share price has increased by 233.21% to 136.85. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.49%
3 Months7.76%
6 Months100.95%
YTD67.93%
1 Year233.21%
15 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1139.32Support 1132.67
Resistance 2141.63Support 2128.33
Resistance 3145.97Support 3126.02
15 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15990 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 839 k.

15 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹129.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 137.7 & 130.95 yesterday to end at 129.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

