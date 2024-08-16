Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 173.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.65 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 176.8 and closed at 173.5, experiencing a high of 178.9 and a low of 173. The market capitalization stood at 31,257 crore. The company saw a trading volume of 2,709,454 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is 198.25, while its 52-week low is 46.61.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.04%, currently trading at 175.45. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have surged by 266.29% to 175.45. In the same period, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.35%
3 Months18.57%
6 Months32.94%
YTD112.9%
1 Year266.29%
16 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1177.26Support 1171.61
Resistance 2180.91Support 2169.61
Resistance 3182.91Support 3165.96
16 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 131.0, 24.56% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 144.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1122
16 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32482 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

16 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹173.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 178.9 & 173 yesterday to end at 173.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

