NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹176.8 and closed at ₹173.5, experiencing a high of ₹178.9 and a low of ₹173. The market capitalization stood at ₹31,257 crore. The company saw a trading volume of 2,709,454 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is ₹198.25, while its 52-week low is ₹46.61.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.04%, currently trading at ₹175.45. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have surged by 266.29% to ₹175.45. In the same period, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.35%
|3 Months
|18.57%
|6 Months
|32.94%
|YTD
|112.9%
|1 Year
|266.29%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|177.26
|Support 1
|171.61
|Resistance 2
|180.91
|Support 2
|169.61
|Resistance 3
|182.91
|Support 3
|165.96
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 24.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹178.9 & ₹173 yesterday to end at ₹173.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.