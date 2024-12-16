Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 16 Dec 2024, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 100.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.26 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 102.66 and closed lower at 100.68, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 102.66 and a low of 97.38 during the session. With a market capitalization of 26,808.3 crores, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 48.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,363,317 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1101.27Support 197.28
Resistance 2103.43Support 295.45
Resistance 3105.26Support 393.29
16 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 10.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 133.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold0001
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
16 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9000 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1363 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹100.68 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 102.66 & 97.38 yesterday to end at 99.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

