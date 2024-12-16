NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹102.66 and closed lower at ₹100.68, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹102.66 and a low of ₹97.38 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹26,808.3 crores, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹48.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,363,317 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|101.27
|Support 1
|97.28
|Resistance 2
|103.43
|Support 2
|95.45
|Resistance 3
|105.26
|Support 3
|93.29
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 10.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1363 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹102.66 & ₹97.38 yesterday to end at ₹99.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend