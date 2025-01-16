NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹85.7 and closed lower at ₹84.07. The stock reached a high of ₹87.32 and a low of ₹83.58, reflecting some volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹23,287.50 crore, the stock's performance is notably below its 52-week high of ₹139.83 and above its low of ₹56.41. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 316,819 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.30%, currently trading at ₹87.38. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have surged by 43.75%, reaching ₹87.38. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.99%
|3 Months
|-18.75%
|6 Months
|-30.28%
|YTD
|-7.21%
|1 Year
|43.75%
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|87.85
|Support 1
|84.06
|Resistance 2
|89.51
|Support 2
|81.93
|Resistance 3
|91.64
|Support 3
|80.27
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 27.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7837 k
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 451 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹84.07 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹87.32 & ₹83.58 yesterday to end at ₹86.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend