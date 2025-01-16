Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 2.6 %. The stock closed at 84.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.26 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 85.7 and closed lower at 84.07. The stock reached a high of 87.32 and a low of 83.58, reflecting some volatility. With a market capitalization of 23,287.50 crore, the stock's performance is notably below its 52-week high of 139.83 and above its low of 56.41. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 316,819 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.30%, currently trading at 87.38. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have surged by 43.75%, reaching 87.38. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.99%
3 Months-18.75%
6 Months-30.28%
YTD-7.21%
1 Year43.75%
16 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 187.85Support 184.06
Resistance 289.51Support 281.93
Resistance 391.64Support 380.27
16 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 27.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 133.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold0001
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
16 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7837 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 451 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹84.07 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 87.32 & 83.58 yesterday to end at 86.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

