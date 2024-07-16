NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹190.7 and closed at ₹189.8 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹191.6 while the low was ₹186.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹33,849.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹198.25 and the low is ₹40. The BSE volume for the day was 1,778,010 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1778 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹191.6 & ₹186.25 yesterday to end at ₹188.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend