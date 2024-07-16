Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 16 Jul 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 189.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.05 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at 190.7 and closed at 189.8 on the last day. The high for the day was 191.6 while the low was 186.25. The market capitalization stands at 33,849.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 198.25 and the low is 40. The BSE volume for the day was 1,778,010 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 41485 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1778 k.

16 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹189.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 191.6 & 186.25 yesterday to end at 188.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

