NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India closed today at 136.15, up 0.78% from yesterday's 135.1

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹137.5, reached a high of ₹137.8, and a low of ₹134.85 before closing at ₹136.9. The market cap stood at ₹24318.0 crore with a trading volume of 455768 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high and low for NBCC India were recorded at ₹176.5 and ₹38.1 respectively.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India has a 6.95% MF holding & 4.33% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.15% in december to 6.95% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 4.46% in december to 4.33% in march quarter.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was 14.37%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 12.09%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 20.95% each.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Over the past 3 years, NBCC India has shown an EPS growth of 2.60% and a revenue growth of 2.68%. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 91736.92 cr, which is 4.79% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. Predictions indicate a potential revenue growth of 28.45% and a profit decrease of -3.87% for the upcoming quarter.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 22.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India's stock price increased by 0.78% to reach ₹136.15, aligning with the positive trend of its industry peers like L&T Technology Services, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, and IRCON International. Additionally, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|L&T Technology Services
|4511.0
|55.85
|1.25
|5884.95
|3744.1
|47704.11
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|65.77
|0.07
|0.11
|73.0
|24.97
|39718.5
|NBCC India
|136.15
|1.05
|0.78
|176.5
|38.1
|24507.0
|Brigade Enterprises
|1095.15
|11.9
|1.1
|1151.85
|520.0
|25276.06
|IRCON International
|261.5
|18.75
|7.72
|280.9
|77.36
|24594.49
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India stock's low price today was ₹135.4 and the high price was ₹139.4.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of NBCC India until 3 PM is 48.24% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹136.15, up by 0.78%. Both volume traded and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price closed the day at ₹136.15 - a 0.78% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 138.65 , 141.05 , 142.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 134.6 , 132.95 , 130.55.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹136.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹134.08 and ₹137.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹134.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 137.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|133.14
|10 Days
|134.48
|20 Days
|132.60
|50 Days
|128.09
|100 Days
|117.58
|300 Days
|88.76
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NBCC India traded by 2 PM is 54.65% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹136.15, up by 0.78%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 136.87 and 135.27 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 135.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 136.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|136.47
|Support 1
|135.52
|Resistance 2
|136.93
|Support 2
|135.03
|Resistance 3
|137.42
|Support 3
|134.57
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at ₹136 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹134.08 and ₹137.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹134.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 137.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The volume of shares traded for NBCC India until 1 PM is 51.06% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹135.75, showing a 0.48% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 136.97 and 135.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 135.47 and selling near the hourly resistance of 136.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|136.87
|Support 1
|135.27
|Resistance 2
|137.93
|Support 2
|134.73
|Resistance 3
|138.47
|Support 3
|133.67
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India stock's low price for the day was ₹135.4, and the high price reached was ₹139.4.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NBCC India traded by 12 AM has increased by 41.11% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹137, up by 1.41%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 137.2 and 135.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 135.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 137.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|136.97
|Support 1
|135.47
|Resistance 2
|137.68
|Support 2
|134.68
|Resistance 3
|138.47
|Support 3
|133.97
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at ₹136.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹134.08 and ₹137.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹134.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 137.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of NBCC India until 11 AM is 24.52% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently trading at ₹135.6, reflecting a 0.37% increase. Monitoring both trading volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher trading volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India reached a high of 137.5 and a low of 135.9 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 136.55 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 135.75 and 134.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|137.2
|Support 1
|135.6
|Resistance 2
|138.15
|Support 2
|134.95
|Resistance 3
|138.8
|Support 3
|134.0
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at ₹136.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹134.08 and ₹137.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹134.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 137.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India's stock price increased by 0.74% to reach ₹136.1, outperforming some of its peers. While IRB Infrastructure Developers saw a decline, L&T Technology Services, Brigade Enterprises, and IRCON International all experienced gains. The overall market performance was mixed, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex decreasing by -0.11% and -0.31% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|L&T Technology Services
|4508.4
|53.25
|1.2
|5884.95
|3744.1
|47676.62
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|65.6
|-0.1
|-0.15
|73.0
|24.97
|39615.84
|NBCC India
|136.1
|1.0
|0.74
|176.5
|38.1
|24498.0
|Brigade Enterprises
|1103.05
|19.8
|1.83
|1151.85
|520.0
|25458.39
|IRCON International
|257.15
|14.4
|5.93
|280.9
|77.36
|24185.36
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NBCC India traded by 10 AM is 24.44% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹136.8, showing a 1.26% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 138.65 & a low of 136.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|138.4
|Support 1
|136.55
|Resistance 2
|139.45
|Support 2
|135.75
|Resistance 3
|140.25
|Support 3
|134.7
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Today, NBCC India's stock price increased by 2.15% to reach ₹138, outperforming its peers. While Brigade Enterprises saw a decrease in their stock price, peers like L&T Technology Services, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and IRCON International experienced a rise. The overall market performance showed a 0.3% increase for Nifty and a 0.28% increase for Sensex.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|L&T Technology Services
|4511.15
|56.0
|1.26
|5884.95
|3744.1
|47705.7
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|65.94
|0.24
|0.37
|73.0
|24.97
|39821.17
|NBCC India
|138.0
|2.9
|2.15
|176.5
|38.1
|24840.0
|Brigade Enterprises
|1076.55
|-6.7
|-0.62
|1151.85
|520.0
|24846.77
|IRCON International
|248.15
|5.4
|2.22
|280.9
|77.36
|23338.9
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹137.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹138.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹138.97 then there can be further positive price movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.74% and is currently trading at ₹136.10. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have surged by 223.98% to ₹136.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to reach 22200.55 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.59%
|3 Months
|1.8%
|6 Months
|98.24%
|YTD
|65.67%
|1 Year
|223.98%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|137.08
|Support 1
|134.08
|Resistance 2
|138.97
|Support 2
|132.97
|Resistance 3
|140.08
|Support 3
|131.08
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 455 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹137.8 & ₹134.85 yesterday to end at ₹136.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
