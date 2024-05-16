Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India closed today at 136.15, up 0.78% from yesterday's 135.1

48 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 135.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.15 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Highlights

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 137.5, reached a high of 137.8, and a low of 134.85 before closing at 136.9. The market cap stood at 24318.0 crore with a trading volume of 455768 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high and low for NBCC India were recorded at 176.5 and 38.1 respectively.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India has a 6.95% MF holding & 4.33% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.15% in december to 6.95% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 4.46% in december to 4.33% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:33 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was 14.37%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 12.09%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 20.95% each.

16 May 2024, 07:01 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Over the past 3 years, NBCC India has shown an EPS growth of 2.60% and a revenue growth of 2.68%. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 91736.92 cr, which is 4.79% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. Predictions indicate a potential revenue growth of 28.45% and a profit decrease of -3.87% for the upcoming quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:30 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 22.88% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1112
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
16 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India's stock price increased by 0.78% to reach 136.15, aligning with the positive trend of its industry peers like L&T Technology Services, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, and IRCON International. Additionally, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
L&T Technology Services4511.055.851.255884.953744.147704.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers65.770.070.1173.024.9739718.5
NBCC India136.151.050.78176.538.124507.0
Brigade Enterprises1095.1511.91.11151.85520.025276.06
IRCON International261.518.757.72280.977.3624594.49
16 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India stock's low price today was 135.4 and the high price was 139.4.

16 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 48.24% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of NBCC India until 3 PM is 48.24% higher than yesterday, with the price at 136.15, up by 0.78%. Both volume traded and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed today at ₹136.15, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹135.1

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price closed the day at 136.15 - a 0.78% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 138.65 , 141.05 , 142.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 134.6 , 132.95 , 130.55.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:37 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:13 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹136.15, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹135.1

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 136.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 134.08 and 137.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 134.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 137.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days133.14
10 Days134.48
20 Days132.60
50 Days128.09
100 Days117.58
300 Days88.76
16 May 2024, 02:52 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 54.65% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NBCC India traded by 2 PM is 54.65% higher than yesterday, with the price at 136.15, up by 0.78%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:41 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 136.87 and 135.27 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 135.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 136.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1136.47Support 1135.52
Resistance 2136.93Support 2135.03
Resistance 3137.42Support 3134.57
16 May 2024, 02:07 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India trading at ₹136, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹135.1

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at 136 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 134.08 and 137.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 134.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 137.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 51.06% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The volume of shares traded for NBCC India until 1 PM is 51.06% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at 135.75, showing a 0.48% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 136.97 and 135.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 135.47 and selling near the hourly resistance of 136.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1136.87Support 1135.27
Resistance 2137.93Support 2134.73
Resistance 3138.47Support 3133.67
16 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India stock's low price for the day was 135.4, and the high price reached was 139.4.

16 May 2024, 12:51 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 41.11% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NBCC India traded by 12 AM has increased by 41.11% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 137, up by 1.41%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:34 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 137.2 and 135.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 135.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 137.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1136.97Support 1135.47
Resistance 2137.68Support 2134.68
Resistance 3138.47Support 3133.97
16 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days133.14
10 Days134.48
20 Days132.60
50 Days128.09
100 Days117.58
300 Days88.76
16 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:14 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India trading at ₹136.65, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹135.1

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at 136.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 134.08 and 137.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 134.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 137.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:48 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 24.52% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of NBCC India until 11 AM is 24.52% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently trading at 135.6, reflecting a 0.37% increase. Monitoring both trading volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher trading volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India reached a high of 137.5 and a low of 135.9 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 136.55 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 135.75 and 134.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1137.2Support 1135.6
Resistance 2138.15Support 2134.95
Resistance 3138.8Support 3134.0
16 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India trading at ₹136.2, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹135.1

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at 136.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 134.08 and 137.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 134.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 137.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India's stock price increased by 0.74% to reach 136.1, outperforming some of its peers. While IRB Infrastructure Developers saw a decline, L&T Technology Services, Brigade Enterprises, and IRCON International all experienced gains. The overall market performance was mixed, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex decreasing by -0.11% and -0.31% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
L&T Technology Services4508.453.251.25884.953744.147676.62
IRB Infrastructure Developers65.6-0.1-0.1573.024.9739615.84
NBCC India136.11.00.74176.538.124498.0
Brigade Enterprises1103.0519.81.831151.85520.025458.39
IRCON International257.1514.45.93280.977.3624185.36
16 May 2024, 10:54 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 24.44% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NBCC India traded by 10 AM is 24.44% higher than the previous day, with the price at 136.8, showing a 1.26% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 10:38 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 138.65 & a low of 136.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1138.4Support 1136.55
Resistance 2139.45Support 2135.75
Resistance 3140.25Support 3134.7
16 May 2024, 10:18 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:56 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Today, NBCC India's stock price increased by 2.15% to reach 138, outperforming its peers. While Brigade Enterprises saw a decrease in their stock price, peers like L&T Technology Services, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and IRCON International experienced a rise. The overall market performance showed a 0.3% increase for Nifty and a 0.28% increase for Sensex.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
L&T Technology Services4511.1556.01.265884.953744.147705.7
IRB Infrastructure Developers65.940.240.3773.024.9739821.17
NBCC India138.02.92.15176.538.124840.0
Brigade Enterprises1076.55-6.7-0.621151.85520.024846.77
IRCON International248.155.42.22280.977.3623338.9
16 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹137.95, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹135.1

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of 137.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 138.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 138.97 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.74% and is currently trading at 136.10. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have surged by 223.98% to 136.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to reach 22200.55 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.59%
3 Months1.8%
6 Months98.24%
YTD65.67%
1 Year223.98%
16 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1137.08Support 1134.08
Resistance 2138.97Support 2132.97
Resistance 3140.08Support 3131.08
16 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15172 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 455 k.

16 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹136.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 137.8 & 134.85 yesterday to end at 136.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

