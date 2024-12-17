NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Decline in Trading Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹99.99 and closed at ₹99.26, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹102 and a low of ₹99.69 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹27,288.9 crores, NBCC India has a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹48.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 557,728 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹100.6, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹100.99
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹100.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹99.67 and ₹102.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹99.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 102.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.11%, currently trading at ₹101.10. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have risen by 84.66% to reach ₹101.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a gain of 15.17%, reaching 24584.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.19%
|3 Months
|-12.73%
|6 Months
|-4.93%
|YTD
|85.9%
|1 Year
|84.66%
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|102.17
|Support 1
|99.67
|Resistance 2
|103.34
|Support 2
|98.34
|Resistance 3
|104.67
|Support 3
|97.17
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 8.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8959 k
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 557 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹99.26 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹102 & ₹99.69 yesterday to end at ₹100.99. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend