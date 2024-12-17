Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 100.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.6 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 99.99 and closed at 99.26, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 102 and a low of 99.69 during the session. With a market capitalization of 27,288.9 crores, NBCC India has a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 48.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 557,728 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:38 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹100.6, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹100.99

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 100.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 99.67 and 102.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 99.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 102.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:23 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.11%, currently trading at 101.10. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have risen by 84.66% to reach 101.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a gain of 15.17%, reaching 24584.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.19%
3 Months-12.73%
6 Months-4.93%
YTD85.9%
1 Year84.66%
17 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1102.17Support 199.67
Resistance 2103.34Support 298.34
Resistance 3104.67Support 397.17
17 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 8.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 133.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold0001
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
17 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8959 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 557 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹99.26 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 102 & 99.69 yesterday to end at 100.99. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

