NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 1.81 %. The stock closed at 86.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.82 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 88.34 and closed at 86.26, experiencing a high of 89.11 and a low of 87.38. The company's market capitalization stands at 23,714.10 crore. Over the past year, NBCC India's stock has reached a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 56.41. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 683,464 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹86.26 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 89.11 & 87.38 yesterday to end at 87.82. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

