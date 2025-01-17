NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹88.34 and closed at ₹86.26, experiencing a high of ₹89.11 and a low of ₹87.38. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹23,714.10 crore. Over the past year, NBCC India's stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹56.41. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 683,464 shares for the day.
17 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹86.26 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹89.11 & ₹87.38 yesterday to end at ₹87.82. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend