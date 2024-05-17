Active Stocks
Fri May 17 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.25 0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.35 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 817.85 0.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.40 1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,464.90 0.33%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India closed today at 142.25, up 4.48% from yesterday's 136.15
BackBack

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India closed today at ₹142.25, up 4.48% from yesterday's ₹136.15

48 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 4.48 %. The stock closed at 136.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.25 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Highlights Premium
NBCC India Share Price Highlights

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India's stock opened at 136.1 and closed at 135.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 139.4 and a low of 135.4 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 24,507.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.5 and the 52-week low is 38.1. The total BSE volume for NBCC India was 1,316,511 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:08:09 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India has a 6.95% MF holding & 4.33% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.15% in december to 6.95% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 4.46% in december to 4.33% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:33:32 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 14.37%, with a return on investment (ROI) of 12.09%. Analysts predict that the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal years will be 20.95% each.

17 May 2024, 07:01:34 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India has shown a modest EPS growth of 2.60% and a revenue growth of 2.68% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue stood at 91736.92 cr, marking a 4.79% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. Looking ahead, the company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 28.45% and a profit decline of -3.87% in the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:34:27 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 26.19% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1112
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 06:03:49 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India's stock price has increased by 4.48% to reach 142.25, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts. Other companies like IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, IRCON International, and KEC International are also experiencing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IRB Infrastructure Developers67.992.223.3873.024.9741059.16
Brigade Enterprises1193.993.158.461151.85520.027555.21
NBCC India142.256.14.48176.538.125605.0
IRCON International266.955.452.08280.977.3625107.07
KEC International790.510.61.36838.25476.320322.84
17 May 2024, 05:35:09 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India stock reached a low of 136.4 and a high of 143.3.

17 May 2024, 03:54:43 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed today at ₹142.25, up 4.48% from yesterday's ₹136.15

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price closed the day at 142.25 - a 4.48% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 145.08 , 147.77 , 152.13. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 138.03 , 133.67 , 130.98.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:54:34 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 188.82% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NBCC India traded by 3 PM is 188.82% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 142.25, up by 4.48%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 03:37:06 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:21:08 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹142.35, up 4.55% from yesterday's ₹136.15

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of 138.65 & second resistance of 141.05 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 142.7. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 142.7 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 03:02:40 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 03:02:15 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days132.99
10 Days134.03
20 Days132.49
50 Days127.87
100 Days118.13
300 Days89.23
17 May 2024, 02:50:10 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 157.14% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NBCC India by 2 PM is 157.14% higher than the previous day, while the price is at 142.7, showing an increase of 4.81%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:42:28 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 141.93 and 139.18 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 139.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 141.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1142.97Support 1140.27
Resistance 2144.33Support 2138.93
Resistance 3145.67Support 3137.57
17 May 2024, 02:13:22 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 26.06% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1112
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 02:02:20 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India trading at ₹142.8, up 4.88% from yesterday's ₹136.15

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at 142.8 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 142.7. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 01:46:27 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 69.77% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of NBCC India by 1 PM is 69.77% higher than yesterday, with the price at 141.55, up by 3.97%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:36:36 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 140.87 and 138.62 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use a rangebound trading approach by purchasing near the hourly support of 138.62 and selling near the hourly resistance of 140.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1141.93Support 1139.18
Resistance 2143.22Support 2137.72
Resistance 3144.68Support 3136.43
17 May 2024, 01:01:21 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India stock's price fluctuated between a low of 136.4 and a high of 140.9 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:53:59 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 48.39% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NBCC India traded by 12 AM today is 48.39% higher than yesterday. The price is currently at 139.5, showing an increase of 2.46%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 12:40:26 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India reached a peak of 140.55 and a low of 138.3 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong bullish trend. Traders should monitor potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1140.87Support 1138.62
Resistance 2141.83Support 2137.33
Resistance 3143.12Support 3136.37
17 May 2024, 12:28:43 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:22:15 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days132.99
10 Days134.03
20 Days132.49
50 Days127.87
100 Days118.13
300 Days89.23
17 May 2024, 12:15:14 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India trading at ₹139.45, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹136.15

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of 138.65 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 141.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 141.05 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 11:50:38 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 52.90% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The volume of NBCC India traded until 11 AM is 52.90% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 139.35, representing a 2.35% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 11:42:30 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 140.15 and 137.6 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 137.6 and selling near the hourly resistance of 140.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1138.73Support 1137.88
Resistance 2139.22Support 2137.52
Resistance 3139.58Support 3137.03
17 May 2024, 11:20:54 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India trading at ₹138.3, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹136.15

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at 138.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 134.6 and 138.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 134.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 138.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:10:16 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of NBCC India has increased by 1.54% today, reaching 138.25, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, IRCON International, and KEC International are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.19% and 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IRB Infrastructure Developers67.481.712.673.024.9740751.17
Brigade Enterprises1156.1555.45.031151.85520.026683.94
NBCC India138.252.11.54176.538.124885.0
IRCON International263.952.450.94280.977.3624824.91
KEC International780.550.650.08838.25476.320067.03
17 May 2024, 11:06:11 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 23.94% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1112
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 10:46:31 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 62.82% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NBCC India until 10 AM is 62.82% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 138.4, up by 1.65%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:35:12 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 140.9 & a low of 138.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1140.15Support 1137.6
Resistance 2141.8Support 2136.7
Resistance 3142.7Support 3135.05
17 May 2024, 10:13:17 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:59:16 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Today, NBCC India's stock price has increased by 2.57% to reach 139.65, aligning with the positive trend seen in its peer companies like IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, IRCON International, and KEC International. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight changes, with Nifty down by 0.23% and Sensex up by 0.11%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IRB Infrastructure Developers66.640.871.3273.024.9740243.9
Brigade Enterprises1137.536.753.341151.85520.026253.5
NBCC India139.653.52.57176.538.125137.0
IRCON International263.852.350.9280.977.3624815.51
KEC International780.40.50.06838.25476.320063.18
17 May 2024, 09:37:31 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹139.05, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹136.15

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of 138.65 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 141.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 141.05 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 09:25:01 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 2.06% and is currently trading at 138.95. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have surged by 229.11% to 138.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to reach 22415.25 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.37%
3 Months-2.8%
6 Months102.6%
YTD67.08%
1 Year229.11%
17 May 2024, 08:48:17 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1138.65Support 1134.6
Resistance 2141.05Support 2132.95
Resistance 3142.7Support 3130.55
17 May 2024, 08:31:43 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 22.88% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1112
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 08:19:19 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15301 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1316 k.

17 May 2024, 08:02:06 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹135.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 139.4 & 135.4 yesterday to end at 135.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue