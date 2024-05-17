NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India closed today at ₹142.25, up 4.48% from yesterday's ₹136.15

48 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST Trade

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 4.48 %. The stock closed at 136.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.25 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.