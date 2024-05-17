NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India closed today at 142.25, up 4.48% from yesterday's 136.15

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹136.1 and closed at ₹135.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹139.4 and a low of ₹135.4 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹24,507.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.5 and the 52-week low is ₹38.1. The total BSE volume for NBCC India was 1,316,511 shares.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India has a 6.95% MF holding & 4.33% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.15% in december to 6.95% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 4.46% in december to 4.33% in march quarter.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 14.37%, with a return on investment (ROI) of 12.09%. Analysts predict that the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal years will be 20.95% each.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India has shown a modest EPS growth of 2.60% and a revenue growth of 2.68% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue stood at 91736.92 cr, marking a 4.79% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. Looking ahead, the company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 28.45% and a profit decline of -3.87% in the fourth quarter.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 26.19% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India's stock price has increased by 4.48% to reach ₹142.25, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts. Other companies like IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, IRCON International, and KEC International are also experiencing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|67.99
|2.22
|3.38
|73.0
|24.97
|41059.16
|Brigade Enterprises
|1193.9
|93.15
|8.46
|1151.85
|520.0
|27555.21
|NBCC India
|142.25
|6.1
|4.48
|176.5
|38.1
|25605.0
|IRCON International
|266.95
|5.45
|2.08
|280.9
|77.36
|25107.07
|KEC International
|790.5
|10.6
|1.36
|838.25
|476.3
|20322.84
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India stock reached a low of ₹136.4 and a high of ₹143.3.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price closed the day at ₹142.25 - a 4.48% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 145.08 , 147.77 , 152.13. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 138.03 , 133.67 , 130.98.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NBCC India traded by 3 PM is 188.82% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹142.25, up by 4.48%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹138.65 & second resistance of ₹141.05 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹142.7. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹142.7 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|132.99
|10 Days
|134.03
|20 Days
|132.49
|50 Days
|127.87
|100 Days
|118.13
|300 Days
|89.23
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NBCC India by 2 PM is 157.14% higher than the previous day, while the price is at ₹142.7, showing an increase of 4.81%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 141.93 and 139.18 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 139.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 141.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|142.97
|Support 1
|140.27
|Resistance 2
|144.33
|Support 2
|138.93
|Resistance 3
|145.67
|Support 3
|137.57
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at ₹142.8 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹142.7. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of NBCC India by 1 PM is 69.77% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹141.55, up by 3.97%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 140.87 and 138.62 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use a rangebound trading approach by purchasing near the hourly support of 138.62 and selling near the hourly resistance of 140.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.93
|Support 1
|139.18
|Resistance 2
|143.22
|Support 2
|137.72
|Resistance 3
|144.68
|Support 3
|136.43
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹136.4 and a high of ₹140.9 on the current day.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NBCC India traded by 12 AM today is 48.39% higher than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹139.5, showing an increase of 2.46%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India reached a peak of 140.55 and a low of 138.3 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong bullish trend. Traders should monitor potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|140.87
|Support 1
|138.62
|Resistance 2
|141.83
|Support 2
|137.33
|Resistance 3
|143.12
|Support 3
|136.37
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹138.65 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹141.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹141.05 then there can be further positive price movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The volume of NBCC India traded until 11 AM is 52.90% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹139.35, representing a 2.35% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 140.15 and 137.6 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 137.6 and selling near the hourly resistance of 140.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|138.73
|Support 1
|137.88
|Resistance 2
|139.22
|Support 2
|137.52
|Resistance 3
|139.58
|Support 3
|137.03
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at ₹138.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹134.6 and ₹138.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹134.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 138.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of NBCC India has increased by 1.54% today, reaching ₹138.25, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, IRCON International, and KEC International are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.19% and 0.33% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|67.48
|1.71
|2.6
|73.0
|24.97
|40751.17
|Brigade Enterprises
|1156.15
|55.4
|5.03
|1151.85
|520.0
|26683.94
|NBCC India
|138.25
|2.1
|1.54
|176.5
|38.1
|24885.0
|IRCON International
|263.95
|2.45
|0.94
|280.9
|77.36
|24824.91
|KEC International
|780.55
|0.65
|0.08
|838.25
|476.3
|20067.03
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NBCC India until 10 AM is 62.82% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹138.4, up by 1.65%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 140.9 & a low of 138.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|140.15
|Support 1
|137.6
|Resistance 2
|141.8
|Support 2
|136.7
|Resistance 3
|142.7
|Support 3
|135.05
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹138.65 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹141.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹141.05 then there can be further positive price movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 2.06% and is currently trading at ₹138.95. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have surged by 229.11% to ₹138.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to reach 22415.25 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.37%
|3 Months
|-2.8%
|6 Months
|102.6%
|YTD
|67.08%
|1 Year
|229.11%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|138.65
|Support 1
|134.6
|Resistance 2
|141.05
|Support 2
|132.95
|Resistance 3
|142.7
|Support 3
|130.55
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1316 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹139.4 & ₹135.4 yesterday to end at ₹135.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
