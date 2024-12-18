NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹101.33 and closed slightly lower at ₹100.99. The stock reached a high of ₹102.58 and a low of ₹100.06 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹27,288.9 crore, the company has seen a significant fluctuation in its stock price over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹48.37. BSE volume recorded was 258,360 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India's stock today recorded a low of ₹98.4 and a high of ₹100.28. The price fluctuation indicates a range of ₹1.88 for the day, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance. Investors should monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.
NBCC India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has decreased by 86.42% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹98.4, reflecting a drop of 2.12%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
NBCC India Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 99.54 and 98.76 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 98.76 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 99.54.
You have access to data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.08
|Support 1
|98.68
|Resistance 2
|99.29
|Support 2
|98.49
|Resistance 3
|99.48
|Support 3
|98.28
NBCC India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|101.59
|10 Days
|101.19
|20 Days
|97.09
|50 Days
|100.57
|100 Days
|109.93
|300 Days
|102.49
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has broken the first support of ₹99.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹98.73. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹98.73 then there can be further negative price movement.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has decreased by 86.68% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹98.79, reflecting a decline of 1.73%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 99.75 and 98.7 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 98.7 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 99.75. Please note that your training data goes up to October 2023.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of NBCC India decreased by 1.65%, trading at ₹98.87, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Brigade Enterprises and Anant Raj are experiencing declines, whereas KEC International and Swan Energy are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.44% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|KEC International
|1171.9
|7.3
|0.63
|1312.0
|586.0
|30128.19
|Brigade Enterprises
|1278.35
|-21.3
|-1.64
|1451.9
|826.3
|29542.64
|NBCC India
|98.87
|-1.66
|-1.65
|139.83
|48.37
|17796.6
|Anant Raj
|803.8
|-1.45
|-0.18
|844.0
|281.15
|27481.18
|Swan Energy
|804.45
|27.35
|3.52
|809.7
|437.8
|25216.04
NBCC India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has decreased by 85.90% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹99.3, reflecting a decline of 1.22%. Volume traded is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 99.83 & a low of 98.78 in the previous trading hour.
NBCC India Live Updates: Today, the share price of NBCC India decreased by 1.51%, trading at ₹99.01, while its peers exhibited mixed performance. Brigade Enterprises and Anant Raj experienced declines, whereas KEC International and Swan Energy saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.09%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|KEC International
|1175.0
|10.4
|0.89
|1312.0
|586.0
|30207.88
|Brigade Enterprises
|1287.25
|-12.4
|-0.95
|1451.9
|826.3
|29748.32
|NBCC India
|99.01
|-1.52
|-1.51
|139.83
|48.37
|17821.8
|Anant Raj
|800.35
|-4.9
|-0.61
|844.0
|281.15
|27363.23
|Swan Energy
|785.95
|8.85
|1.14
|809.7
|437.8
|24636.14
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by 1.36%, currently trading at ₹99.16. Over the past year, the price of NBCC India shares has increased by 82.32%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.97%
|3 Months
|-12.76%
|6 Months
|-4.57%
|YTD
|85.11%
|1 Year
|82.32%
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|102.19
|Support 1
|99.72
|Resistance 2
|103.67
|Support 2
|98.73
|Resistance 3
|104.66
|Support 3
|97.25
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 258 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹102.58 & ₹100.06 yesterday to end at ₹100.53. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend