NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:08 PM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 100.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.02 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 101.33 and closed slightly lower at 100.99. The stock reached a high of 102.58 and a low of 100.06 during the session. With a market capitalization of 27,288.9 crore, the company has seen a significant fluctuation in its stock price over the past year, with a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 48.37. BSE volume recorded was 258,360 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:08 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India's stock today recorded a low of 98.4 and a high of 100.28. The price fluctuation indicates a range of 1.88 for the day, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance. Investors should monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.

18 Dec 2024, 12:52 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -86.42% lower than yesterday

NBCC India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has decreased by 86.42% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 98.4, reflecting a drop of 2.12%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:33 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 99.54 and 98.76 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 98.76 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 99.54. You have access to data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.08Support 198.68
Resistance 299.29Support 298.49
Resistance 399.48Support 398.28
18 Dec 2024, 12:24 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

NBCC India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:24 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days101.59
10 Days101.19
20 Days97.09
50 Days100.57
100 Days109.93
300 Days102.49
18 Dec 2024, 12:17 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹99.02, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹100.53

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has broken the first support of 99.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 98.73. If the stock price breaks the second support of 98.73 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:55 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -86.68% lower than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has decreased by 86.68% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 98.79, reflecting a decline of 1.73%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:53 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 99.75 and 98.7 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 98.7 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 99.75. Please note that your training data goes up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.54Support 198.76
Resistance 299.98Support 298.42
Resistance 3100.32Support 397.98
18 Dec 2024, 11:26 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹99.02, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹100.53

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has broken the first support of 99.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 98.73. If the stock price breaks the second support of 98.73 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:18 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of NBCC India decreased by 1.65%, trading at 98.87, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Brigade Enterprises and Anant Raj are experiencing declines, whereas KEC International and Swan Energy are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.44% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
KEC International1171.97.30.631312.0586.030128.19
Brigade Enterprises1278.35-21.3-1.641451.9826.329542.64
NBCC India98.87-1.66-1.65139.8348.3717796.6
Anant Raj803.8-1.45-0.18844.0281.1527481.18
Swan Energy804.4527.353.52809.7437.825216.04
18 Dec 2024, 11:01 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 11.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 133.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold0001
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2024, 10:48 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -85.90% lower than yesterday

NBCC India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has decreased by 85.90% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 99.3, reflecting a decline of 1.22%. Volume traded is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:39 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 99.83 & a low of 98.78 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.75Support 198.7
Resistance 2100.32Support 298.22
Resistance 3100.8Support 397.65
18 Dec 2024, 10:14 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:56 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Stock Peers

NBCC India Live Updates: Today, the share price of NBCC India decreased by 1.51%, trading at 99.01, while its peers exhibited mixed performance. Brigade Enterprises and Anant Raj experienced declines, whereas KEC International and Swan Energy saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.09%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
KEC International1175.010.40.891312.0586.030207.88
Brigade Enterprises1287.25-12.4-0.951451.9826.329748.32
NBCC India99.01-1.52-1.51139.8348.3717821.8
Anant Raj800.35-4.9-0.61844.0281.1527363.23
Swan Energy785.958.851.14809.7437.824636.14
18 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹99.1, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹100.53

NBCC India Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has broken the first support of 99.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 98.73. If the stock price breaks the second support of 98.73 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by 1.36%, currently trading at 99.16. Over the past year, the price of NBCC India shares has increased by 82.32%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.97%
3 Months-12.76%
6 Months-4.57%
YTD85.11%
1 Year82.32%
18 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1102.19Support 199.72
Resistance 2103.67Support 298.73
Resistance 3104.66Support 397.25
18 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 9.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 133.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold0001
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8964 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 258 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹100.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 102.58 & 100.06 yesterday to end at 100.53. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.