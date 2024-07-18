Explore
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Dips in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Dips in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -2.96 %. The stock closed at 185.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 180.1 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at 188.15 and closed at 188.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 193.9 and the low was 185. The market capitalization stood at 33,408.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were 198.25 and 40.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,800,728 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:31:33 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹180.1, down -2.96% from yesterday's ₹185.6

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has broken the first support of 182.41 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 179.26. If the stock price breaks the second support of 179.26 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:21:45 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by -1.05% and is currently trading at 183.65. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have increased by 346.62% to 183.65. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.17%
3 Months33.47%
6 Months106.19%
YTD127.55%
1 Year346.62%
18 Jul 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1191.31Support 1182.41
Resistance 2197.06Support 2179.26
Resistance 3200.21Support 3173.51
18 Jul 2024, 08:33:21 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 131.0, 29.42% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 144.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
18 Jul 2024, 08:18:46 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 41394 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1800 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:03:49 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹188.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 193.9 & 185 yesterday to end at 185.6. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

