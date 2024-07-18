NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Dips in Trading Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹188.15 and closed at ₹188.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹193.9 and the low was ₹185. The market capitalization stood at ₹33,408.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹198.25 and ₹40.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,800,728 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has broken the first support of ₹182.41 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹179.26. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹179.26 then there can be further negative price movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by -1.05% and is currently trading at ₹183.65. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have increased by 346.62% to ₹183.65. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.17%
|3 Months
|33.47%
|6 Months
|106.19%
|YTD
|127.55%
|1 Year
|346.62%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|191.31
|Support 1
|182.41
|Resistance 2
|197.06
|Support 2
|179.26
|Resistance 3
|200.21
|Support 3
|173.51
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 29.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1800 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹193.9 & ₹185 yesterday to end at ₹185.6. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend