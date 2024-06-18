NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock gains in trading today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹156 and closed at ₹155.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹162.75, while the low was ₹152.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹28,710.0 crore. The 52-week high is ₹176.5 and the low is ₹38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3,011,320 shares traded.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹161.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹153.75 and ₹163.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹153.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 163.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of NBCC India has increased by 0.94% and is currently trading at ₹161.00. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have surged by 288.48% to reach ₹161.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.67%
|3 Months
|34.52%
|6 Months
|94.24%
|YTD
|95.55%
|1 Year
|288.48%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|163.95
|Support 1
|153.75
|Resistance 2
|168.42
|Support 2
|148.02
|Resistance 3
|174.15
|Support 3
|143.55
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 34.17% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 55 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹162.75 & ₹152.55 yesterday to end at ₹155.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend