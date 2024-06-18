Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 159.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.35 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at 156 and closed at 155.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 162.75, while the low was 152.55. The market capitalization stands at 28,710.0 crore. The 52-week high is 176.5 and the low is 38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3,011,320 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹161.35, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹159.5

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 161.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 153.75 and 163.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 153.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 163.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of NBCC India has increased by 0.94% and is currently trading at 161.00. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have surged by 288.48% to reach 161.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.67%
3 Months34.52%
6 Months94.24%
YTD95.55%
1 Year288.48%
18 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1163.95Support 1153.75
Resistance 2168.42Support 2148.02
Resistance 3174.15Support 3143.55
18 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 34.17% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
18 Jun 2024, 08:21 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 58 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34582 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 55 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

18 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹155.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 162.75 & 152.55 yesterday to end at 155.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.