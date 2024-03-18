NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Price Slides in Today's Trading

NBCC India stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 111.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.8 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹115.15 and closed at ₹116.15 with a high of ₹118.4 and a low of ₹110.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹20151.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹176.5 and a 52-week low of ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1842348 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2024, 09:40:45 AM IST
NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹109.8, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹111.95
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹109.8 with a percent change of -1.92% and a net change of -2.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 09:31:08 AM IST
NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-12.14%
3 Months
34.06%
6 Months
85.34%
YTD
37.16%
1 Year
219.12%
18 Mar 2024, 09:00:02 AM IST
NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹111.95, down -3.62% from yesterday's ₹116.15
The current price of NBCC India stock is ₹111.95, with a percent change of -3.62 and a net change of -4.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 08:01:21 AM IST
NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹116.15 on last trading day
On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 1,842,348 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹116.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!