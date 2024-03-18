NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Price Slides in Today's Trading

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹115.15 and closed at ₹116.15 with a high of ₹118.4 and a low of ₹110.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹20151.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹176.5 and a 52-week low of ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1842348 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹109.8 with a percent change of -1.92% and a net change of -2.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-12.14%
|3 Months
|34.06%
|6 Months
|85.34%
|YTD
|37.16%
|1 Year
|219.12%
The current price of NBCC India stock is ₹111.95, with a percent change of -3.62 and a net change of -4.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 1,842,348 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹116.15.
