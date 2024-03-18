Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Price Slides in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 111.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.8 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 115.15 and closed at 116.15 with a high of 118.4 and a low of 110.35. The market capitalization stood at 20151.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 176.5 and a 52-week low of 30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1842348 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-12.14%
3 Months34.06%
6 Months85.34%
YTD37.16%
1 Year219.12%
18 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹116.15 on last trading day

On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 1,842,348 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 116.15.

