NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India closed today at ₹79.77, up 2.41% from yesterday's ₹77.89

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹78.21 and closed at ₹77.85, showing a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹79.34 and a low of ₹77.40 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹21,030.30 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹70.10, with a trading volume of 366,813 shares on the BSE.
NBCC India Live Updates: Shareholding information
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India has a 3.30% MF holding & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.46% in to 3.30% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 4.05% in to 4.15% in quarter.
NBCC India Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
NBCC India has a ROE of 19.26% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 17.62% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.00% & 22.00% respectively.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
NBCC India has delivered a EPS growth of 21.16% & a revenue growth of 14.48% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 114787.40 cr which is 10.03% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 42.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹119.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India increased by 2.41% today, reaching ₹79.77, while its competitors are experiencing mixed performance. Brigade Enterprises is seeing a decline, whereas Irb Infrastructure Developers, Kec International, and Anant Raj are showing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Irb Infrastructure Developers
|43.84
|1.13
|2.65
|78.05
|41.01
|26474.98
|Brigade Enterprises
|935.7
|-0.95
|-0.1
|1451.9
|848.0
|22964.01
|Nbcc India
|79.77
|1.88
|2.41
|139.83
|70.82
|21537.9
|Kec International
|738.85
|19.7
|2.74
|1312.0
|648.45
|19668.19
|Anant Raj
|510.25
|18.55
|3.77
|947.25
|282.1
|17444.98
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Nbcc India share price live: Today's Price range
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Nbcc India's stock experienced a low of ₹78.75 and reached a high of ₹79.90. This range indicates some volatility within the trading session, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment surrounding the stock.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed today at ₹79.77, up 2.41% from yesterday's ₹77.89
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price closed the day at ₹79.77 - a 2.41% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 80.2 , 80.67 , 81.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 78.95 , 78.17 , 77.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 29.09% higher than yesterday
NBCC India Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 29.09% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹79.77, reflecting a rise of 2.41%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal potential further declines in price.
NBCC India Live Updates:
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹79.67, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹77.89
NBCC India Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹79.06 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹80.14. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹80.14 then there can be further positive price movement.
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends
NBCC India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
NBCC India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|79.04
|10 Days
|77.54
|20 Days
|79.09
|50 Days
|85.98
|100 Days
|90.94
|300 Days
|102.65
NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 11.13% higher than yesterday
NBCC India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 11.13% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹79.42, reflecting a rise of 1.96%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price movements is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 79.32 and 78.94 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 78.94 and selling near hourly resistance 79.32 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.62
|Support 1
|79.19
|Resistance 2
|79.77
|Support 2
|78.91
|Resistance 3
|80.05
|Support 3
|78.76
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹79.16, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹77.89
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹79.06 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹80.14. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹80.14 then there can be further positive price movement.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 25.17% higher than yesterday
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 25.17% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹79.18, reflecting a rise of 1.66%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 79.34 and 79.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 79.0 and selling near hourly resistance 79.34 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.32
|Support 1
|78.94
|Resistance 2
|79.45
|Support 2
|78.69
|Resistance 3
|79.7
|Support 3
|78.56
NBCC India Live Updates: Nbcc India share price live: Today's Price range
NBCC India Live Updates: Today, Nbcc India stock reached a low of ₹78.75 and a high of ₹79.85. The price fluctuations indicate a moderate trading range, reflecting market activity for the day. Investors may monitor these levels for potential buying or selling opportunities.
NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 36.66% higher than yesterday
NBCC India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 36.66% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹78.97, reflecting a rise of 1.39%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a further drop in prices.
NBCC India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
NBCC India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 79.31 and 78.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 78.88 and selling near hourly resistance 79.31 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.34
|Support 1
|79.0
|Resistance 2
|79.54
|Support 2
|78.86
|Resistance 3
|79.68
|Support 3
|78.66
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends
NBCC India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
NBCC India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|79.04
|10 Days
|77.54
|20 Days
|79.09
|50 Days
|85.98
|100 Days
|90.94
|300 Days
|102.65
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹79.23, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹77.89
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹79.06 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹80.14. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹80.14 then there can be further positive price movement.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 34.86% higher than yesterday
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 34.86% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹79.23, reflecting a rise of 1.72%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An upward price movement accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable increase, whereas a downward price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 79.83 and 78.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 78.9 and selling near hourly resistance 79.83 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.31
|Support 1
|78.88
|Resistance 2
|79.58
|Support 2
|78.72
|Resistance 3
|79.74
|Support 3
|78.45
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹79.12, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹77.89
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹79.06 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹80.14. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹80.14 then there can be further positive price movement.
NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 47.09% higher than yesterday
NBCC India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 47.09% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹79.28, reflecting a rise of 1.78%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
NBCC India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 79.85 & a low of 78.92 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.83
|Support 1
|78.9
|Resistance 2
|80.3
|Support 2
|78.44
|Resistance 3
|80.76
|Support 3
|77.97
NBCC India Live Updates:
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹79.20, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹77.89
NBCC India Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹79.06 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹80.14. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹80.14 then there can be further positive price movement.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.55%, currently trading at ₹79.10. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have risen by 4.50%, reaching ₹79.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.52%
|3 Months
|-15.03%
|6 Months
|-33.72%
|YTD
|-16.17%
|1 Year
|4.5%
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.06
|Support 1
|77.12
|Resistance 2
|80.14
|Support 2
|76.26
|Resistance 3
|81.0
|Support 3
|75.18
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11140 k
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 366 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹77.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹79.34 & ₹77.40 yesterday to end at ₹77.89. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.