Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India closed today at 79.77, up 2.41% from yesterday's 77.89

11 min read . 08:02 PM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 2.41 %. The stock closed at 77.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 79.77 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Highlights

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 78.21 and closed at 77.85, showing a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 79.34 and a low of 77.40 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 21,030.30 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 70.10, with a trading volume of 366,813 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Shareholding information

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India has a 3.30% MF holding & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.46% in to 3.30% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 4.05% in to 4.15% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:30 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

NBCC India has a ROE of 19.26% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 17.62% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.00% & 22.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:02 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

NBCC India has delivered a EPS growth of 21.16% & a revenue growth of 14.48% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 114787.40 cr which is 10.03% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .

18 Mar 2025, 06:30 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 42.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 119.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy2222
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
18 Mar 2025, 06:01 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India increased by 2.41% today, reaching 79.77, while its competitors are experiencing mixed performance. Brigade Enterprises is seeing a decline, whereas Irb Infrastructure Developers, Kec International, and Anant Raj are showing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Irb Infrastructure Developers43.841.132.6578.0541.0126474.98
Brigade Enterprises935.7-0.95-0.11451.9848.022964.01
Nbcc India79.771.882.41139.8370.8221537.9
Kec International738.8519.72.741312.0648.4519668.19
Anant Raj510.2518.553.77947.25282.117444.98
18 Mar 2025, 05:30 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Nbcc India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Nbcc India's stock experienced a low of 78.75 and reached a high of 79.90. This range indicates some volatility within the trading session, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment surrounding the stock.

18 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed today at ₹79.77, up 2.41% from yesterday's ₹77.89

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price closed the day at 79.77 - a 2.41% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 80.2 , 80.67 , 81.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 78.95 , 78.17 , 77.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:47 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 29.09% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 29.09% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 79.77, reflecting a rise of 2.41%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal potential further declines in price.

18 Mar 2025, 03:30 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:10 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹79.67, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹77.89

NBCC India Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of 79.06 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 80.14. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 80.14 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

NBCC India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days79.04
10 Days77.54
20 Days79.09
50 Days85.98
100 Days90.94
300 Days102.65
18 Mar 2025, 02:45 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 11.13% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 11.13% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 79.42, reflecting a rise of 1.96%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price movements is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 02:38 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 79.32 and 78.94 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 78.94 and selling near hourly resistance 79.32 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 179.62Support 179.19
Resistance 279.77Support 278.91
Resistance 380.05Support 378.76
18 Mar 2025, 02:14 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 43.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 119.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy2222
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
18 Mar 2025, 02:07 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹79.16, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹77.89

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of 79.06 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 80.14. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 80.14 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:46 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 25.17% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 25.17% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 79.18, reflecting a rise of 1.66%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:36 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 79.34 and 79.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 79.0 and selling near hourly resistance 79.34 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 179.32Support 178.94
Resistance 279.45Support 278.69
Resistance 379.7Support 378.56
18 Mar 2025, 01:03 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Nbcc India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India Live Updates: Today, Nbcc India stock reached a low of 78.75 and a high of 79.85. The price fluctuations indicate a moderate trading range, reflecting market activity for the day. Investors may monitor these levels for potential buying or selling opportunities.

18 Mar 2025, 12:48 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 36.66% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 36.66% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 78.97, reflecting a rise of 1.39%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:34 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 79.31 and 78.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 78.88 and selling near hourly resistance 79.31 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 179.34Support 179.0
Resistance 279.54Support 278.86
Resistance 379.68Support 378.66
18 Mar 2025, 12:20 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

NBCC India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:20 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days79.04
10 Days77.54
20 Days79.09
50 Days85.98
100 Days90.94
300 Days102.65
18 Mar 2025, 12:12 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹79.23, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹77.89

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of 79.06 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 80.14. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 80.14 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:48 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 34.86% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 34.86% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 79.23, reflecting a rise of 1.72%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An upward price movement accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable increase, whereas a downward price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:37 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 79.83 and 78.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 78.9 and selling near hourly resistance 79.83 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 179.31Support 178.88
Resistance 279.58Support 278.72
Resistance 379.74Support 378.45
18 Mar 2025, 11:23 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹79.12, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹77.89

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of 79.06 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 80.14. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 80.14 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:16 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India increased by 1.62% today, reaching 79.15, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Brigade Enterprises is experiencing a decline, whereas Irb Infrastructure Developers, Kec International, and Anant Raj are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Irb Infrastructure Developers43.250.541.2678.0541.0126118.68
Brigade Enterprises933.85-2.8-0.31451.9848.022918.61
Nbcc India79.151.261.62139.8370.8221370.5
Kec International724.85.650.791312.0648.4519294.18
Anant Raj501.7510.052.04947.25282.117154.37
18 Mar 2025, 11:01 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 44.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 119.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy2222
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
18 Mar 2025, 10:47 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 47.09% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 47.09% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 79.28, reflecting a rise of 1.78%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 79.85 & a low of 78.92 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 179.83Support 178.9
Resistance 280.3Support 278.44
Resistance 380.76Support 377.97
18 Mar 2025, 10:14 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Stock Peers

NBCC India Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.89% today, reaching 79.36, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Irb Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, Kec International, and Anant Raj are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.78% and 0.73%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Irb Infrastructure Developers43.440.731.7178.0541.0126233.42
Brigade Enterprises951.114.451.541451.9848.023341.96
Nbcc India79.361.471.89139.8370.8221427.2
Kec International735.015.852.21312.0648.4519565.7
Anant Raj496.955.251.07947.25282.116990.26
18 Mar 2025, 09:34 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹79.20, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹77.89

NBCC India Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of 79.06 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 80.14. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 80.14 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.55%, currently trading at 79.10. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have risen by 4.50%, reaching 79.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.52%
3 Months-15.03%
6 Months-33.72%
YTD-16.17%
1 Year4.5%
18 Mar 2025, 08:49 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 179.06Support 177.12
Resistance 280.14Support 276.26
Resistance 381.0Support 375.18
18 Mar 2025, 08:32 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 46.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 119.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy2222
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
18 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11140 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 366 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹77.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 79.34 & 77.40 yesterday to end at 77.89. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.