NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Faces Downward Trading Trend Today

1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.57 %. The stock closed at 98.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.22 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 100 and closed slightly higher at 100.53, reaching a high of 100.28 and a low of 98.25. The company's market capitalization stands at 26,657.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 48.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 197,891 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹96.22, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹98.76

NBCC India Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has broken the first support of 97.76 & second support of 96.84 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 95.47. If the stock price breaks the final support of 95.47 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by 3.33%, currently trading at 95.47. Over the past year, the price of NBCC India shares has increased by 79.73%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.25%
3 Months-12.55%
6 Months-8.07%
YTD81.6%
1 Year79.73%
19 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1100.05Support 197.76
Resistance 2101.42Support 296.84
Resistance 3102.34Support 395.47
19 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 11.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 133.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold0001
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
19 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8868 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 197 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹100.53 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 100.28 & 98.25 yesterday to end at 98.76. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

