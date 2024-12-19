NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Faces Downward Trading Trend Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹100 and closed slightly higher at ₹100.53, reaching a high of ₹100.28 and a low of ₹98.25. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹26,657.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹48.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 197,891 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has broken the first support of ₹97.76 & second support of ₹96.84 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹95.47. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹95.47 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by 3.33%, currently trading at ₹95.47. Over the past year, the price of NBCC India shares has increased by 79.73%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.25%
|3 Months
|-12.55%
|6 Months
|-8.07%
|YTD
|81.6%
|1 Year
|79.73%
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|100.05
|Support 1
|97.76
|Resistance 2
|101.42
|Support 2
|96.84
|Resistance 3
|102.34
|Support 3
|95.47
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 11.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 197 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹100.28 & ₹98.25 yesterday to end at ₹98.76. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend