NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹185.05, reached a high of ₹186.55, and closed at ₹185.6. The low for the day was ₹176.35. The market capitalization stands at 32157.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹198.25 and a low of ₹40.9. The BSE volume for the day was 2681112 shares traded.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 26.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹186.55 & ₹176.35 yesterday to end at ₹178.65. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend