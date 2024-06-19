NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Dips in Trading Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India opened at ₹160.55 and closed at ₹159.5. The high for the day was ₹164.15 and the low was ₹157.45. The market capitalization stands at ₹28467.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹176.5 and the low was ₹38.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 2,737,275 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Today, NBCC India's stock price dropped by 1.36% to reach ₹156, in line with the decline seen in its peer companies like IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, IRCON International, and KEC International. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|65.6
|-0.92
|-1.38
|78.05
|24.97
|39615.84
|Brigade Enterprises
|1356.0
|-9.35
|-0.68
|1437.0
|550.4
|31337.13
|NBCC India
|156.0
|-2.15
|-1.36
|176.5
|38.1
|28080.0
|IRCON International
|268.7
|-5.25
|-1.92
|301.4
|79.0
|25271.66
|KEC International
|898.75
|-32.8
|-3.52
|953.15
|543.6
|23105.82
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹156.3, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹158.15
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹156.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹155.49 and ₹162.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹155.49 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 162.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at ₹158.70. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have gained 284.42% to reach ₹158.70. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to reach 23557.90 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.65%
|3 Months
|34.77%
|6 Months
|91.98%
|YTD
|93.98%
|1 Year
|284.42%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|162.32
|Support 1
|155.49
|Resistance 2
|166.65
|Support 2
|152.99
|Resistance 3
|169.15
|Support 3
|148.66
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 33.61% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36013 k
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹159.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹164.15 & ₹157.45 yesterday to end at ₹159.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend