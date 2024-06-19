Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.17 %. The stock closed at 158.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.3 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India opened at 160.55 and closed at 159.5. The high for the day was 164.15 and the low was 157.45. The market capitalization stands at 28467.0 crore. The 52-week high was 176.5 and the low was 38.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 2,737,275 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Today, NBCC India's stock price dropped by 1.36% to reach 156, in line with the decline seen in its peer companies like IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, IRCON International, and KEC International. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IRB Infrastructure Developers65.6-0.92-1.3878.0524.9739615.84
Brigade Enterprises1356.0-9.35-0.681437.0550.431337.13
NBCC India156.0-2.15-1.36176.538.128080.0
IRCON International268.7-5.25-1.92301.479.025271.66
KEC International898.75-32.8-3.52953.15543.623105.82
19 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹156.3, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹158.15

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 156.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 155.49 and 162.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 155.49 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 162.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:19 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at 158.70. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have gained 284.42% to reach 158.70. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to reach 23557.90 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.65%
3 Months34.77%
6 Months91.98%
YTD93.98%
1 Year284.42%
19 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1162.32Support 1155.49
Resistance 2166.65Support 2152.99
Resistance 3169.15Support 3148.66
19 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 33.61% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
19 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36013 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

19 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹159.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 164.15 & 157.45 yesterday to end at 159.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

