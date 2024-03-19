Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 15:55:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.60 5.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 972.20 2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 417.40 -0.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 730.70 -0.18%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,082.00 0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 111.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111.45 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price TodayPremium
NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock price opened at 111.35 and closed at 111.95 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 114.9 and the low was 109. The market capitalization stands at 20,061.0 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 176.5 and 30.96 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,578,558 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:03:44 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹111.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume was 1,578,558 shares with a closing price of 111.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie