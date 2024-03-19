NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

NBCC India stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 111.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111.45 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock price opened at ₹111.35 and closed at ₹111.95 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹114.9 and the low was ₹109. The market capitalization stands at ₹20,061.0 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹176.5 and ₹30.96 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,578,558 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:03:44 AM IST
