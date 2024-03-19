NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock price opened at ₹111.35 and closed at ₹111.95 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹114.9 and the low was ₹109. The market capitalization stands at ₹20,061.0 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹176.5 and ₹30.96 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,578,558 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹111.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume was 1,578,558 shares with a closing price of ₹111.95.