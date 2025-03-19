NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India closed today at ₹83.31, up 4.44% from yesterday's ₹79.77

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹78.90 and closed at ₹77.89, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹79.90 and a low of ₹78.75 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹21,537.90 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹70.82, with a trading volume of 400,756 shares on the BSE.
NBCC India Live Updates: Shareholding information
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India has a 3.30% MF holding & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.46% in to 3.30% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 4.05% in to 4.15% in quarter.
NBCC India Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
NBCC India has a ROE of 19.26% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 17.62% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.00% & 22.00% respectively.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
NBCC India has delivered a EPS growth of 21.16% & a revenue growth of 14.48% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 114787.40 cr which is 10.03% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 36.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹119.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 4.44% today, reaching ₹83.31, aligning with the performance of its peers. Companies like Irb Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, Kec International, and Anant Raj are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Irb Infrastructure Developers
|45.5
|1.66
|3.79
|78.05
|41.01
|27477.45
|Brigade Enterprises
|949.85
|13.0
|1.39
|1451.9
|848.0
|23311.28
|Nbcc India
|83.31
|3.54
|4.44
|139.83
|70.82
|22493.7
|Kec International
|767.45
|28.6
|3.87
|1312.0
|648.45
|20429.52
|Anant Raj
|523.95
|13.7
|2.68
|947.25
|282.1
|17913.37
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Nbcc India share price live: Today's Price range
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Nbcc India's stock experienced a low of ₹80 and reached a high of ₹83.88 today. This reflects a fluctuation in trading activity, highlighting a potential interest from investors within this price range. The day's performance indicates moderate volatility in the stock's market behavior.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed today at ₹83.31, up 4.44% from yesterday's ₹79.77
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price closed the day at ₹83.31 - a 4.44% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 84.79 , 86.33 , 88.76. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 80.82 , 78.39 , 76.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 91.21% higher than yesterday
NBCC India Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for NBCC India has surged by 91.21% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹83.31, reflecting an increase of 4.44%. Volume traded is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal further downward pressure.
NBCC India Live Updates:
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹83.28, up 4.40% from yesterday's ₹79.77
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹83.28 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹81.45. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
NBCC India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|79.04
|10 Days
|77.54
|20 Days
|79.09
|50 Days
|85.98
|100 Days
|90.94
|300 Days
|102.65
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends
NBCC India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 84.96% higher than yesterday
NBCC India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 84.96% compared to yesterday, with the stock price standing at ₹82.75, reflecting a rise of 3.74%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 83.09 & a low of 81.87 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 82.31 and 82.6, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|83.14
|Support 1
|81.92
|Resistance 2
|83.72
|Support 2
|81.28
|Resistance 3
|84.36
|Support 3
|80.7
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹82.07, up 2.88% from yesterday's ₹79.77
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹82.07 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹81.45. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 48.07% higher than yesterday
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 48.07% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹82.51, reflecting a rise of 3.43%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 82.24 & a low of 81.6 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 82.31 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|82.31
|Support 1
|81.67
|Resistance 2
|82.6
|Support 2
|81.32
|Resistance 3
|82.95
|Support 3
|81.03
NBCC India Live Updates: Nbcc India share price live: Today's Price range
NBCC India Live Updates: Today, Nbcc India stock recorded a low of ₹80 and a high of ₹82.29. This range indicates a modest fluctuation, reflecting the stock's performance throughout the trading day. Investors may analyze this data for potential trends and price movements.
NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 43.04% higher than yesterday
NBCC India Live Updates: As of midnight, NBCC India's trading volume is 43.04% greater than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹82.16, reflecting a 3% increase. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a negative price trend paired with high volume could signal a possible further drop in prices.
NBCC India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 82.29 & a low of 81.16 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|82.31
|Support 1
|81.18
|Resistance 2
|82.86
|Support 2
|80.6
|Resistance 3
|83.44
|Support 3
|80.05
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends
NBCC India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹81.91, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹79.77
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹81.91 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹81.45. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 7.93% higher than yesterday
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 7.93% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹81.80, reflecting a rise of 2.54%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 81.56 and 80.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 80.52 and selling near hourly resistance 81.56 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|81.39
|Support 1
|80.95
|Resistance 2
|81.6
|Support 2
|80.72
|Resistance 3
|81.83
|Support 3
|80.51
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹81.15, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹79.77
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹80.2 & second resistance of ₹80.67 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹81.45. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹81.45 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.99% today, reaching ₹81.36, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Irb Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, Kec International, and Anant Raj are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.20% and 0.26%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Irb Infrastructure Developers
|45.2
|1.36
|3.1
|78.05
|41.01
|27296.28
|Brigade Enterprises
|949.4
|12.55
|1.34
|1451.9
|848.0
|23300.24
|Nbcc India
|81.36
|1.59
|1.99
|139.83
|70.82
|21967.2
|Kec International
|746.8
|7.95
|1.08
|1312.0
|648.45
|19879.82
|Anant Raj
|516.85
|6.6
|1.29
|947.25
|282.1
|17670.62
NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -3.90% lower than yesterday
NBCC India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NBCC India's trading volume is down by 3.90% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹81.20, reflecting a decrease of 1.79%. Both volume and price are crucial metrics for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may indicate potential further decreases.
NBCC India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 81.45 & a low of 80.41 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|81.56
|Support 1
|80.52
|Resistance 2
|82.03
|Support 2
|79.95
|Resistance 3
|82.6
|Support 3
|79.48
NBCC India Live Updates:
NBCC India Live Updates: Stock Peers
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India's share price has increased by 1.22% today, reaching ₹80.74, in line with its peers. Other companies in the sector, including Irb Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, Kec International, and Anant Raj, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight movements, with changes of -0.07% and 0.14%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Irb Infrastructure Developers
|44.76
|0.92
|2.1
|78.05
|41.01
|27030.57
|Brigade Enterprises
|948.45
|11.6
|1.24
|1451.9
|848.0
|23276.92
|Nbcc India
|80.74
|0.97
|1.22
|139.83
|70.82
|21799.8
|Kec International
|741.35
|2.5
|0.34
|1312.0
|648.45
|19734.74
|Anant Raj
|522.0
|11.75
|2.3
|947.25
|282.1
|17846.7
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹81.10, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹79.77
NBCC India Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹80.2 & second resistance of ₹80.67 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹81.45. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹81.45 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.93%, currently trading at ₹80.51. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have risen by 7.26% to reach ₹80.51. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a gain of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.37%
|3 Months
|-15.11%
|6 Months
|-32.88%
|YTD
|-14.22%
|1 Year
|7.26%
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|80.2
|Support 1
|78.95
|Resistance 2
|80.67
|Support 2
|78.17
|Resistance 3
|81.45
|Support 3
|77.7
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10857 k
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 400 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹77.89 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹79.90 & ₹78.75 yesterday to end at ₹79.77. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.