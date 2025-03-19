Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Mar 19 2025 15:59:42
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.05 -1.55%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.55 2.52%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 692.35 1.56%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.95 2.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 265.75 1.66%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India closed today at 83.31, up 4.44% from yesterday's 79.77
BackBack

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India closed today at ₹83.31, up 4.44% from yesterday's ₹79.77

11 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:05 PM IST
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 4.44 %. The stock closed at 79.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.31 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Highlights Premium
NBCC India Share Price Highlights

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 78.90 and closed at 77.89, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 79.90 and a low of 78.75 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 21,537.90 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 70.82, with a trading volume of 400,756 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:05:13 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Shareholding information

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India has a 3.30% MF holding & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.46% in to 3.30% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 4.05% in to 4.15% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:34:15 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

NBCC India has a ROE of 19.26% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 17.62% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.00% & 22.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:04:14 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

NBCC India has delivered a EPS growth of 21.16% & a revenue growth of 14.48% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 114787.40 cr which is 10.03% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .

19 Mar 2025, 06:31:11 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 36.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 119.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy2222
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 06:04:15 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 4.44% today, reaching 83.31, aligning with the performance of its peers. Companies like Irb Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, Kec International, and Anant Raj are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Irb Infrastructure Developers45.51.663.7978.0541.0127477.45
Brigade Enterprises949.8513.01.391451.9848.023311.28
Nbcc India83.313.544.44139.8370.8222493.7
Kec International767.4528.63.871312.0648.4520429.52
Anant Raj523.9513.72.68947.25282.117913.37
19 Mar 2025, 05:33:38 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Nbcc India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Nbcc India's stock experienced a low of 80 and reached a high of 83.88 today. This reflects a fluctuation in trading activity, highlighting a potential interest from investors within this price range. The day's performance indicates moderate volatility in the stock's market behavior.

19 Mar 2025, 03:50:49 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed today at ₹83.31, up 4.44% from yesterday's ₹79.77

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price closed the day at 83.31 - a 4.44% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 84.79 , 86.33 , 88.76. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 80.82 , 78.39 , 76.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:46:50 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 91.21% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for NBCC India has surged by 91.21% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 83.31, reflecting an increase of 4.44%. Volume traded is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal further downward pressure.

19 Mar 2025, 03:34:50 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:18:11 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹83.28, up 4.40% from yesterday's ₹79.77

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 83.28 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 81.45. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 02:56:41 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days79.04
10 Days77.54
20 Days79.09
50 Days85.98
100 Days90.94
300 Days102.65
19 Mar 2025, 02:55:33 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

NBCC India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:48:26 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 84.96% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 84.96% compared to yesterday, with the stock price standing at 82.75, reflecting a rise of 3.74%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:35:14 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 83.09 & a low of 81.87 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 82.31 and 82.6, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 183.14Support 181.92
Resistance 283.72Support 281.28
Resistance 384.36Support 380.7
19 Mar 2025, 02:12:52 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 38.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 119.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy2222
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 02:00:59 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹82.07, up 2.88% from yesterday's ₹79.77

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 82.07 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 81.45. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 01:48:39 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 48.07% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 48.07% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 82.51, reflecting a rise of 3.43%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 01:37:53 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 82.24 & a low of 81.6 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 82.31 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 182.31Support 181.67
Resistance 282.6Support 281.32
Resistance 382.95Support 381.03
19 Mar 2025, 01:02:49 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Nbcc India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India Live Updates: Today, Nbcc India stock recorded a low of 80 and a high of 82.29. This range indicates a modest fluctuation, reflecting the stock's performance throughout the trading day. Investors may analyze this data for potential trends and price movements.

19 Mar 2025, 12:51:07 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 43.04% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Live Updates: As of midnight, NBCC India's trading volume is 43.04% greater than the previous day, with the stock priced at 82.16, reflecting a 3% increase. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a negative price trend paired with high volume could signal a possible further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:37:57 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 82.29 & a low of 81.16 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 182.31Support 181.18
Resistance 282.86Support 280.6
Resistance 383.44Support 380.05
19 Mar 2025, 12:22:06 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

NBCC India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:21:08 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days79.04
10 Days77.54
20 Days79.09
50 Days85.98
100 Days90.94
300 Days102.65
19 Mar 2025, 12:17:29 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹81.91, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹79.77

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 81.91 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 81.45. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:50:11 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 7.93% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 7.93% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 81.80, reflecting a rise of 2.54%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:33:34 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 81.56 and 80.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 80.52 and selling near hourly resistance 81.56 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 181.39Support 180.95
Resistance 281.6Support 280.72
Resistance 381.83Support 380.51
19 Mar 2025, 11:27:29 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹81.15, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹79.77

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of 80.2 & second resistance of 80.67 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 81.45. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 81.45 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:10:02 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.99% today, reaching 81.36, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Irb Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, Kec International, and Anant Raj are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.20% and 0.26%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Irb Infrastructure Developers45.21.363.178.0541.0127296.28
Brigade Enterprises949.412.551.341451.9848.023300.24
Nbcc India81.361.591.99139.8370.8221967.2
Kec International746.87.951.081312.0648.4519879.82
Anant Raj516.856.61.29947.25282.117670.62
19 Mar 2025, 11:03:28 AM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 40.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 119.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy2222
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 10:46:22 AM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -3.90% lower than yesterday

NBCC India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NBCC India's trading volume is down by 3.90% compared to yesterday, with the price at 81.20, reflecting a decrease of 1.79%. Both volume and price are crucial metrics for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may indicate potential further decreases.

19 Mar 2025, 10:34:37 AM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 81.45 & a low of 80.41 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 181.56Support 180.52
Resistance 282.03Support 279.95
Resistance 382.6Support 379.48
19 Mar 2025, 10:14:46 AM IST

NBCC India Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:54:58 AM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Stock Peers

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India's share price has increased by 1.22% today, reaching 80.74, in line with its peers. Other companies in the sector, including Irb Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, Kec International, and Anant Raj, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight movements, with changes of -0.07% and 0.14%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Irb Infrastructure Developers44.760.922.178.0541.0127030.57
Brigade Enterprises948.4511.61.241451.9848.023276.92
Nbcc India80.740.971.22139.8370.8221799.8
Kec International741.352.50.341312.0648.4519734.74
Anant Raj522.011.752.3947.25282.117846.7
19 Mar 2025, 09:33:50 AM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹81.10, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹79.77

NBCC India Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of 80.2 & second resistance of 80.67 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 81.45. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 81.45 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 09:17:49 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.93%, currently trading at 80.51. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have risen by 7.26% to reach 80.51. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a gain of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.37%
3 Months-15.11%
6 Months-32.88%
YTD-14.22%
1 Year7.26%
19 Mar 2025, 08:46:05 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 180.2Support 178.95
Resistance 280.67Support 278.17
Resistance 381.45Support 377.7
19 Mar 2025, 08:30:34 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 42.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 119.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy2222
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10857 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 400 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:04:23 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹77.89 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 79.90 & 78.75 yesterday to end at 79.77. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue