NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹94.67 and closed at ₹98.76, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹97.88 and maintained a low of ₹94.67 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹26,217 crore, the company's stock shows significant activity, as evidenced by a trading volume of 812,282 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹139.83, while the low is ₹48.37.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 13.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 812 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹97.88 & ₹94.67 yesterday to end at ₹97.11. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend