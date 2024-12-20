Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2024, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 98.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.11 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 94.67 and closed at 98.76, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 97.88 and maintained a low of 94.67 during the session. With a market capitalization of 26,217 crore, the company's stock shows significant activity, as evidenced by a trading volume of 812,282 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 139.83, while the low is 48.37.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 13.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 133.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold0001
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
20 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8743 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 812 k.

20 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹98.76 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 97.88 & 94.67 yesterday to end at 97.11. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.