NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 8.54 %. The stock closed at 87.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 95.32 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at 87.33 and closed slightly higher at 87.82. The stock experienced a high of 96.95 and a low of 86.99 during the session. With a market capitalization of 25,733.70 crore, NBCC's 52-week high stands at 139.83, while the 52-week low is 56.41. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,962,788 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 2.63%, currently trading at 97.83. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have surged by 63.95%, reaching 97.83. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.81%
3 Months-6.42%
6 Months-16.81%
YTD2.54%
1 Year63.95%
20 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.17Support 189.08
Resistance 2103.12Support 282.94
Resistance 3109.26Support 378.99
20 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 60 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10925 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 456.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 58 mn & BSE volume was 1962 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹87.82 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 96.95 & 86.99 yesterday to end at 95.32. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

