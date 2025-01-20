NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 8.54 %. The stock closed at 87.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 95.32 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.