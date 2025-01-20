NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹87.33 and closed slightly higher at ₹87.82. The stock experienced a high of ₹96.95 and a low of ₹86.99 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹25,733.70 crore, NBCC's 52-week high stands at ₹139.83, while the 52-week low is ₹56.41. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,962,788 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 2.63%, currently trading at ₹97.83. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have surged by 63.95%, reaching ₹97.83. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.81%
|3 Months
|-6.42%
|6 Months
|-16.81%
|YTD
|2.54%
|1 Year
|63.95%
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.17
|Support 1
|89.08
|Resistance 2
|103.12
|Support 2
|82.94
|Resistance 3
|109.26
|Support 3
|78.99
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 456.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 58 mn & BSE volume was 1962 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹96.95 & ₹86.99 yesterday to end at ₹95.32. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.