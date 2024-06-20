Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 20 Jun 2024, by 1.8 %. The stock closed at 158.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 159.5 and closed at 158.15. The high for the day was 162.85 and the low was 153.5. The market capitalization stood at 28980.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 176.5 and the low was 38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1605945 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35765 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 1605 k.

20 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹158.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 162.85 & 153.5 yesterday to end at 158.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

