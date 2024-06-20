NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹159.5 and closed at ₹158.15. The high for the day was ₹162.85 and the low was ₹153.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹28980.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹176.5 and the low was ₹38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1605945 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 1605 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹162.85 & ₹153.5 yesterday to end at ₹158.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend