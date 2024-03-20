Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -1.79 %. The stock closed at 111.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.45 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 111.65, reached a high of 113, and closed at 111.45. The lowest point for the day was 108.6. The market capitalization stood at 19,701.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 176.5 and a 52-week low of 30.96. The BSE trading volume for the day was 425,643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹111.45 on last trading day

On the last day, NBCC India's BSE volume was 425,643 shares with a closing price of 111.45.

