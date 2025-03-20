Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India closed today at 82.96, down -0.42% from yesterday's 83.31
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India closed today at ₹82.96, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹83.31

11 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2025, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 83.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.96 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Highlights Premium
NBCC India Share Price Highlights

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 80 and closed slightly lower at 79.77. The stock reached a high of 83.88 and a low of 80 during the session. With a market capitalization of 22,493.70 crores, it shows significant market presence. Over the past year, NBCC India recorded a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 70.82, with a trading volume of 1,232,494 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:04:15 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

NBCC India has delivered a EPS growth of 21.16% & a revenue growth of 14.48% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 114787.40 cr which is 10.03% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .

20 Mar 2025, 06:31:06 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 06:06:25 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 05:32:47 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Nbcc India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Nbcc India stock experienced a low of 81.88 and reached a high of 84.36. This fluctuation reflects the stock's performance within the trading session, indicating a range of 2.48 between its lowest and highest points for the day.

20 Mar 2025, 03:50:44 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed today at ₹82.96, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹83.31

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price closed the day at 82.96 - a 0.42% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 84.31 , 85.53 , 86.79. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 81.83 , 80.57 , 79.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:45:32 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -32.98% lower than yesterday

NBCC India Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for NBCC India has decreased by 32.98% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 82.96, reflecting a drop of 0.42%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a further downward movement in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:32:08 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 03:12:18 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹83.05, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹83.31

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 83.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 80.82 and 84.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 80.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:58:17 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days78.46
10 Days78.04
20 Days78.70
50 Days85.68
100 Days90.75
300 Days102.55
20 Mar 2025, 02:58:11 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

NBCC India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:45:14 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -19.76% lower than yesterday

NBCC India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for NBCC India has decreased by 19.76% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 82.94, reflecting a drop of 0.44%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 02:36:15 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 83.26 and 82.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 82.72 and selling near hourly resistance 83.26 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 183.29Support 182.72
Resistance 283.57Support 282.43
Resistance 383.86Support 382.15
20 Mar 2025, 02:10:33 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:00:15 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹83.21, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹83.31

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 83.21 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 80.82 and 84.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 80.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:47:41 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -0.97% lower than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for NBCC India has decreased by 0.97% compared to yesterday, with the current price at 83.11, reflecting a decline of 0.24%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:33:01 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 83.01 and 82.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 82.52 and selling near hourly resistance 83.01 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 183.26Support 182.72
Resistance 283.52Support 282.44
Resistance 383.8Support 382.18
20 Mar 2025, 01:05:19 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Nbcc India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India Live Updates: Today, Nbcc India stock experienced a low of 81.88 and reached a high of 84.36. This indicates a price fluctuation within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market activity for the day.

20 Mar 2025, 12:49:57 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -2.15% lower than yesterday

NBCC India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has decreased by 2.15% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 83.11, reflecting a decline of 0.24%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume generally indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price trend with elevated volume could signal a likelihood of further price drops.

20 Mar 2025, 12:37:17 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 83.11 and 82.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 82.45 and selling near hourly resistance 83.11 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 183.01Support 182.52
Resistance 283.27Support 282.29
Resistance 383.5Support 382.03
20 Mar 2025, 12:24:19 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days78.46
10 Days78.04
20 Days78.70
50 Days85.68
100 Days90.75
300 Days102.55
20 Mar 2025, 12:21:03 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

NBCC India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:10:56 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹82.74, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹83.31

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 82.74 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 80.82 and 84.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 80.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:48:14 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 40.81% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 40.81% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 82.80, reflecting a decrease of 0.61%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:35:10 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 83.81 and 81.65 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 81.65 and selling near hourly resistance 83.81 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 183.11Support 182.45
Resistance 283.49Support 282.17
Resistance 383.77Support 381.79
20 Mar 2025, 11:25:02 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹82.77, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹83.31

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 82.77 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 80.82 and 84.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 80.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:18:06 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 11:02:45 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 10:45:39 AM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 50.50% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 50.50% compared to yesterday, while the stock is priced at 82.77, reflecting a decrease of 0.65%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:35:11 AM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 84.04 & a low of 81.88 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 183.81Support 181.65
Resistance 285.0Support 280.68
Resistance 385.97Support 379.49
20 Mar 2025, 10:11:05 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 09:56:11 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 09:31:42 AM IST

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹83.90, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹83.31

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 83.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 80.82 and 84.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 80.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:21:52 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.79%, currently trading at 83.97. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have risen by 14.31%, reaching 83.97. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.65%
3 Months-10.3%
6 Months-28.65%
YTD-10.35%
1 Year14.31%
20 Mar 2025, 08:45:33 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.79Support 180.82
Resistance 286.33Support 278.39
Resistance 388.76Support 376.85
20 Mar 2025, 08:33:46 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 08:18:07 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11048 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1232 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:04:11 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹79.77 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 83.88 & 80 yesterday to end at 83.31. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

