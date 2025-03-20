NBCC India Share Price Highlights : NBCC India closed today at 82.96, down -0.42% from yesterday's 83.31

NBCC India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹80 and closed slightly lower at ₹79.77. The stock reached a high of ₹83.88 and a low of ₹80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹22,493.70 crores, it shows significant market presence. Over the past year, NBCC India recorded a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹70.82, with a trading volume of 1,232,494 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India has delivered a EPS growth of 21.16% & a revenue growth of 14.48% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 114787.40 cr which is 10.03% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 37.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹119.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India dropped by 0.42% today, bringing it down to ₹82.96, while its peers showed mixed performance. While Anant Raj experienced a decline, companies like IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, and KEC International saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Irb Infrastructure Developers
|45.87
|0.37
|0.81
|78.05
|41.01
|27700.89
|Brigade Enterprises
|957.85
|9.5
|1.0
|1451.9
|848.0
|23507.62
|Nbcc India
|82.96
|-0.35
|-0.42
|139.83
|70.82
|22399.2
|Kec International
|831.15
|66.25
|8.66
|1312.0
|648.45
|22125.21
|Anant Raj
|520.45
|-3.5
|-0.67
|947.25
|282.1
|17793.71
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Nbcc India stock experienced a low of ₹81.88 and reached a high of ₹84.36. This fluctuation reflects the stock's performance within the trading session, indicating a range of ₹2.48 between its lowest and highest points for the day.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price closed the day at ₹82.96 - a 0.42% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 84.31 , 85.53 , 86.79. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 81.83 , 80.57 , 79.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
NBCC India Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for NBCC India has decreased by 32.98% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹82.96, reflecting a drop of 0.42%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a further downward movement in prices.
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹83.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹80.82 and ₹84.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹80.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|78.46
|10 Days
|78.04
|20 Days
|78.70
|50 Days
|85.68
|100 Days
|90.75
|300 Days
|102.55
NBCC India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
NBCC India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for NBCC India has decreased by 19.76% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹82.94, reflecting a drop of 0.44%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 83.26 and 82.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 82.72 and selling near hourly resistance 83.26 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|83.29
|Support 1
|82.72
|Resistance 2
|83.57
|Support 2
|82.43
|Resistance 3
|83.86
|Support 3
|82.15
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 37.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹119.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹83.21 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹80.82 and ₹84.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹80.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for NBCC India has decreased by 0.97% compared to yesterday, with the current price at ₹83.11, reflecting a decline of 0.24%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 83.01 and 82.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 82.52 and selling near hourly resistance 83.01 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|83.26
|Support 1
|82.72
|Resistance 2
|83.52
|Support 2
|82.44
|Resistance 3
|83.8
|Support 3
|82.18
NBCC India Live Updates: Today, Nbcc India stock experienced a low of ₹81.88 and reached a high of ₹84.36. This indicates a price fluctuation within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market activity for the day.
NBCC India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has decreased by 2.15% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹83.11, reflecting a decline of 0.24%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume generally indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price trend with elevated volume could signal a likelihood of further price drops.
NBCC India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 83.11 and 82.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 82.45 and selling near hourly resistance 83.11 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|83.01
|Support 1
|82.52
|Resistance 2
|83.27
|Support 2
|82.29
|Resistance 3
|83.5
|Support 3
|82.03
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|78.46
|10 Days
|78.04
|20 Days
|78.70
|50 Days
|85.68
|100 Days
|90.75
|300 Days
|102.55
NBCC India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹82.74 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹80.82 and ₹84.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹80.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 40.81% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹82.80, reflecting a decrease of 0.61%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 83.81 and 81.65 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 81.65 and selling near hourly resistance 83.81 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|83.11
|Support 1
|82.45
|Resistance 2
|83.49
|Support 2
|82.17
|Resistance 3
|83.77
|Support 3
|81.79
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹82.77 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹80.82 and ₹84.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹80.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India is currently down by 0.52%, trading at ₹82.88, while its peers like Irb Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, Kec International, and Anant Raj are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.58% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Irb Infrastructure Developers
|45.94
|0.44
|0.97
|78.05
|41.01
|27743.17
|Brigade Enterprises
|962.05
|13.7
|1.44
|1451.9
|848.0
|23610.7
|Nbcc India
|82.88
|-0.43
|-0.52
|139.83
|70.82
|22377.6
|Kec International
|838.0
|73.1
|9.56
|1312.0
|648.45
|22307.56
|Anant Raj
|524.0
|0.05
|0.01
|947.25
|282.1
|17915.08
NBCC India Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 37.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹119.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has increased by 50.50% compared to yesterday, while the stock is priced at ₹82.77, reflecting a decrease of 0.65%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 84.04 & a low of 81.88 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|83.81
|Support 1
|81.65
|Resistance 2
|85.0
|Support 2
|80.68
|Resistance 3
|85.97
|Support 3
|79.49
NBCC India Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India declined by 0.73% today, reaching ₹82.70, while its competitors show mixed results. Anant Raj is experiencing a drop, whereas Irb Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, and Kec International are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.59% and 0.60%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Irb Infrastructure Developers
|45.7
|0.2
|0.44
|78.05
|41.01
|27598.23
|Brigade Enterprises
|953.75
|5.4
|0.57
|1451.9
|848.0
|23407.0
|Nbcc India
|82.7
|-0.61
|-0.73
|139.83
|70.82
|22329.0
|Kec International
|827.95
|63.05
|8.24
|1312.0
|648.45
|22040.03
|Anant Raj
|523.85
|-0.1
|-0.02
|947.25
|282.1
|17909.95
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹83.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹80.82 and ₹84.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹80.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.79%, currently trading at ₹83.97. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have risen by 14.31%, reaching ₹83.97. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.65%
|3 Months
|-10.3%
|6 Months
|-28.65%
|YTD
|-10.35%
|1 Year
|14.31%
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|84.79
|Support 1
|80.82
|Resistance 2
|86.33
|Support 2
|78.39
|Resistance 3
|88.76
|Support 3
|76.85
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 36.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹119.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1232 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹83.88 & ₹80 yesterday to end at ₹83.31. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.