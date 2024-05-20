LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Session

7 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST Trade

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 142.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.8 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.