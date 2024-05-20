Active Stocks
Sat May 18 2024 12:49:03
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 952.95 0.76%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 316.85 1.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.90 0.39%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.50 -0.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 821.30 0.42%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Session

7 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 142.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.8 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 143.05 and closed at 142.25. The stock reached a high of 145.45 and a low of 143.05. The market capitalization was recorded at 25,884.0 crore. The 52-week high for NBCC India stands at 176.5 and the 52-week low at 38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 286,265 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:53:41 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Today, NBCC India's stock price rose by 1.09% to reach 143.8, outperforming its peers. While Kalpataru Projects International is declining, Brigade Enterprises, IRCON International, and KEC International are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Brigade Enterprises1199.07.750.651199.3520.027672.92
IRCON International273.556.62.47280.977.3625727.81
NBCC India143.81.551.09176.538.125884.0
KEC International792.62.10.27838.25476.320376.82
Kalpataru Projects International1199.7-0.65-0.051297.95485.019488.66
20 May 2024, 09:33:53 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India trading at ₹143.8, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹142.25

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at 143.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.03 and 145.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 145.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:17:57 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.09% and is currently trading at 143.80. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have surged by 247.50% to reach 143.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.48%
3 Months3.59%
6 Months112.23%
YTD74.49%
1 Year247.5%
20 May 2024, 08:46:06 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1145.08Support 1138.03
Resistance 2147.77Support 2133.67
Resistance 3152.13Support 3130.98
20 May 2024, 08:18:14 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15301 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1316 k.

20 May 2024, 08:05:35 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹142.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 145.45 & 143.05 yesterday to end at 142.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue