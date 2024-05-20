NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Session

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹143.05 and closed at ₹142.25. The stock reached a high of ₹145.45 and a low of ₹143.05. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹25,884.0 crore. The 52-week high for NBCC India stands at ₹176.5 and the 52-week low at ₹38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 286,265 shares traded.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Today, NBCC India's stock price rose by 1.09% to reach ₹143.8, outperforming its peers. While Kalpataru Projects International is declining, Brigade Enterprises, IRCON International, and KEC International are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Brigade Enterprises
|1199.0
|7.75
|0.65
|1199.3
|520.0
|27672.92
|IRCON International
|273.55
|6.6
|2.47
|280.9
|77.36
|25727.81
|NBCC India
|143.8
|1.55
|1.09
|176.5
|38.1
|25884.0
|KEC International
|792.6
|2.1
|0.27
|838.25
|476.3
|20376.82
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1199.7
|-0.65
|-0.05
|1297.95
|485.0
|19488.66
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at ₹143.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.03 and ₹145.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 145.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.09% and is currently trading at ₹143.80. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have surged by 247.50% to reach ₹143.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.48%
|3 Months
|3.59%
|6 Months
|112.23%
|YTD
|74.49%
|1 Year
|247.5%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|145.08
|Support 1
|138.03
|Resistance 2
|147.77
|Support 2
|133.67
|Resistance 3
|152.13
|Support 3
|130.98
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1316 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹145.45 & ₹143.05 yesterday to end at ₹142.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
