NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹97.10 and closed at ₹95.32, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹99.20 and a low of ₹95.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹26,665.20 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹56.41. The BSE recorded a volume of 2,117,681 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.85
|Support 1
|96.28
|Resistance 2
|101.3
|Support 2
|94.16
|Resistance 3
|103.42
|Support 3
|92.71
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹121.0, 22.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 170.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹99.2 & ₹95.65 yesterday to end at ₹98.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.