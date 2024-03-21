Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Rises in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 109.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.8 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price TodayPremium
NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 110 and closed at 109.45. The highest price reached during the day was 112.4, while the lowest was 106.3. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 19,683.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.5, and the low is 30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1,150,591 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:51:06 AM IST

NBCC India Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:44:16 AM IST

NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹114.8, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹109.35

The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the price is at 114.8, with a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 5.45. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 09:32:48 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.13%
3 Months41.91%
6 Months84.56%
YTD34.09%
1 Year222.57%
21 Mar 2024, 09:03:41 AM IST

NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹109.35, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹109.45

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 109.35 with a net change of -0.1 and a percent change of -0.09. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 08:01:27 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹109.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NBCC India on BSE had a trading volume of 1,150,591 shares with a closing price of 109.45.

