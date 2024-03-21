NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Rises in Trading Today

NBCC India stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 109.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.8 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹110 and closed at ₹109.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹112.4, while the lowest was ₹106.3. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹19,683.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.5, and the low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1,150,591 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.