NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Rises in Trading Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹110 and closed at ₹109.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹112.4, while the lowest was ₹106.3. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹19,683.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.5, and the low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1,150,591 shares traded.
The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the price is at ₹114.8, with a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 5.45. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.13%
|3 Months
|41.91%
|6 Months
|84.56%
|YTD
|34.09%
|1 Year
|222.57%
On the last day of trading, NBCC India on BSE had a trading volume of 1,150,591 shares with a closing price of ₹109.45.
