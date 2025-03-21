NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹84 and closed slightly lower at ₹83.31. The stock reached a high of ₹84.36 and a low of ₹81.88 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹22,399.20 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹70.82. The trading volume on the BSE was 687,131 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Volume traded till 10 AM is -2.46% lower than yesterday
NBCC India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has decreased by 2.46% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹83.73, reflecting a decline of 0.93%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Hourly Price Movement Update
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 84.23 & a low of 83.06 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|84.51
|Support 1
|83.34
|Resistance 2
|84.95
|Support 2
|82.61
|Resistance 3
|85.68
|Support 3
|82.17
Stock Peers
NBCC India Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.41% today, reaching ₹83.30, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Irb Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, Kec International, and Anant Raj are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.23% and 0.24%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Irb Infrastructure Developers
|46.63
|0.76
|1.66
|78.05
|41.01
|28159.86
|Brigade Enterprises
|958.75
|1.6
|0.17
|1451.9
|848.0
|23529.71
|Nbcc India
|83.3
|0.34
|0.41
|139.83
|70.82
|22491.0
|Kec International
|848.75
|17.6
|2.12
|1312.0
|648.45
|22593.72
|Anant Raj
|550.25
|29.8
|5.73
|947.25
|282.1
|18812.54
NBCC India trading at ₹83.63, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹82.96
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹83.63 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹81.83 and ₹84.31 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹81.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.31 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Price Analysis
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.80%, currently trading at ₹83.62. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have appreciated by 13.83%, reaching ₹83.62. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, now standing at 23,190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.89%
|3 Months
|-11.33%
|6 Months
|-27.52%
|YTD
|-10.73%
|1 Year
|13.83%
Key support and resistance levels
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|84.31
|Support 1
|81.83
|Resistance 2
|85.53
|Support 2
|80.57
|Resistance 3
|86.79
|Support 3
|79.35
Consensus analysts rating is Buy
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 37.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹119.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10873 k
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 687 k.
NBCC India closed at ₹83.31 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹84.36 & ₹81.88 yesterday to end at ₹82.96. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.