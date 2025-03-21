Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:45 AM IST Trade
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 82.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.63 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 84 and closed slightly lower at 83.31. The stock reached a high of 84.36 and a low of 81.88 during the session. With a market capitalization of 22,399.20 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 70.82. The trading volume on the BSE was 687,131 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:45 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -2.46% lower than yesterday

NBCC India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for NBCC India has decreased by 2.46% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 83.73, reflecting a decline of 0.93%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 84.23 & a low of 83.06 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.51Support 183.34
Resistance 284.95Support 282.61
Resistance 385.68Support 382.17
21 Mar 2025, 09:52 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Stock Peers

NBCC India Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.41% today, reaching 83.30, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Irb Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, Kec International, and Anant Raj are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.23% and 0.24%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Irb Infrastructure Developers46.630.761.6678.0541.0128159.86
Brigade Enterprises958.751.60.171451.9848.023529.71
Nbcc India83.30.340.41139.8370.8222491.0
Kec International848.7517.62.121312.0648.4522593.72
Anant Raj550.2529.85.73947.25282.118812.54
21 Mar 2025, 09:32 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹83.63, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹82.96

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 83.63 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 81.83 and 84.31 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 81.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.31 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:21 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.80%, currently trading at 83.62. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have appreciated by 13.83%, reaching 83.62. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, now standing at 23,190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.89%
3 Months-11.33%
6 Months-27.52%
YTD-10.73%
1 Year13.83%
21 Mar 2025, 08:48 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.31Support 181.83
Resistance 285.53Support 280.57
Resistance 386.79Support 379.35
21 Mar 2025, 08:32 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 37.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 119.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy2222
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.00111
21 Mar 2025, 08:18 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10873 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 687 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹83.31 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 84.36 & 81.88 yesterday to end at 82.96. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.