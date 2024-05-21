NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹143.05, reached a high of ₹145.45, and a low of ₹143.05 before closing at ₹142.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹25,884.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹176.5 and a 52-week low of ₹38.1. The BSE trading volume for the day was 286,265 shares.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹145.13 & second resistance of ₹146.47 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹147.53. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹147.53 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.14% and is currently trading at ₹144.00. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have gained 254.19%, reaching ₹144.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.62%
|3 Months
|4.56%
|6 Months
|114.47%
|YTD
|76.33%
|1 Year
|254.19%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|145.13
|Support 1
|142.73
|Resistance 2
|146.47
|Support 2
|141.67
|Resistance 3
|147.53
|Support 3
|140.33
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 26.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 286 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹145.45 & ₹143.05 yesterday to end at ₹142.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
