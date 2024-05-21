Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 2.05 %. The stock closed at 143.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.75 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 143.05, reached a high of 145.45, and a low of 143.05 before closing at 142.25. The market capitalization stood at 25,884.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 176.5 and a 52-week low of 38.1. The BSE trading volume for the day was 286,265 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹146.75, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹143.8

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of 145.13 & second resistance of 146.47 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 147.53. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 147.53 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

21 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.14% and is currently trading at 144.00. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have gained 254.19%, reaching 144.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.62%
3 Months4.56%
6 Months114.47%
YTD76.33%
1 Year254.19%
21 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1145.13Support 1142.73
Resistance 2146.47Support 2141.67
Resistance 3147.53Support 3140.33
21 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 26.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
21 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15942 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 286 k.

21 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹142.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 145.45 & 143.05 yesterday to end at 142.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

