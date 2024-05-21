NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

7 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 2.05 %. The stock closed at 143.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.75 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.