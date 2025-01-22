Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -3.8 %. The stock closed at 98.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.85 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 98.86 and closed slightly lower at 98.60. The stock reached a high of 98.86 and dipped to a low of 94.65 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 25,677 crore. Over the past year, NBCC India has experienced a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 64.32, with a trading volume of 810,603 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by 1.16% today, currently trading at 94.00. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 40.20%, reaching 94.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, standing at 23024.65 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.07%
3 Months4.08%
6 Months-19.53%
YTD2.31%
1 Year40.2%
22 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 197.77Support 193.55
Resistance 2100.41Support 291.97
Resistance 3101.99Support 389.33
22 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 121.0, 27.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 133.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold0001
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
22 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12886 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 810 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹98.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 98.86 & 94.65 yesterday to end at 94.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

