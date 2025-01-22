NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹98.86 and closed slightly lower at ₹98.60. The stock reached a high of ₹98.86 and dipped to a low of ₹94.65 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹25,677 crore. Over the past year, NBCC India has experienced a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹64.32, with a trading volume of 810,603 shares on the BSE.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by 1.16% today, currently trading at ₹94.00. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 40.20%, reaching ₹94.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, standing at 23024.65 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.07%
|3 Months
|4.08%
|6 Months
|-19.53%
|YTD
|2.31%
|1 Year
|40.2%
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|97.77
|Support 1
|93.55
|Resistance 2
|100.41
|Support 2
|91.97
|Resistance 3
|101.99
|Support 3
|89.33
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹121.0, 27.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 810 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹98.86 & ₹94.65 yesterday to end at ₹94.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.