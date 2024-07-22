NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹176.05 and closed at ₹178.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹181.5, while the low was ₹171. The market capitalization stood at ₹30924.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹198.25 and ₹40.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,414,276 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|178.34
|Support 1
|167.9
|Resistance 2
|185.11
|Support 2
|164.23
|Resistance 3
|188.78
|Support 3
|157.46
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 23.75% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹181.5 & ₹171 yesterday to end at ₹171.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.