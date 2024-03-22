Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 109.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.8 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at 111.6 and closed at 109.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 114.8, while the low was 111.55. The market cap stood at 20664.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 176.5 and a low of 30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1444696 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹109.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,444,696 and the closing price was 109.35.

