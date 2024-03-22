NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹111.6 and closed at ₹109.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹114.8, while the low was ₹111.55. The market cap stood at ₹20664.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹176.5 and a low of ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1444696 shares traded.
22 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
