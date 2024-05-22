Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Plunges in Trading Today

26 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 148.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.6 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's open price was 144.8, with a closing price of 143.8. The stock reached a high of 151.2 and a low of 143 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at 26,757.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 176.5 and a 52-week low of 38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 4,095,421 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:33:07 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India reached a peak of 147.8 and a low of 146.95 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 147.83 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1147.78Support 1146.93
Resistance 2148.22Support 2146.52
Resistance 3148.63Support 3146.08
22 May 2024, 01:02:01 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India stock's low price for the day was 144.6, while the high price was 152.9.

22 May 2024, 12:45:50 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -39.05% lower than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NBCC India until 12 AM is 39.05% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 147.3, a decrease of 0.91%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:39:14 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 148.58 and 146.73 in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading techniques, such as buying near the hourly support at 146.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 148.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1147.83Support 1147.08
Resistance 2148.27Support 2146.77
Resistance 3148.58Support 3146.33
22 May 2024, 12:27:47 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days138.84
10 Days135.15
20 Days133.80
50 Days127.88
100 Days119.88
300 Days90.73
22 May 2024, 12:23:50 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:18:01 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India trading at ₹147.6, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹148.65

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at 147.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 144.17 and 152.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 144.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 152.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:45:12 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -16.56% lower than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The volume traded for NBCC India until 11 AM is down by 16.56% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 147.35, a decrease of 0.87%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:34:23 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 150.05 and 145.3 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 145.3 and selling near the hourly resistance at 150.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1148.58Support 1146.73
Resistance 2149.57Support 2145.87
Resistance 3150.43Support 3144.88
22 May 2024, 11:29:25 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India trading at ₹147.55, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹148.65

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at 147.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 144.17 and 152.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 144.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 152.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:19:53 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India's stock price decreased by 1.18% to reach 146.9, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Brigade Enterprises and IRCON International are witnessing declines, whereas IRB Infrastructure Developers and KEC International are showing upward trends. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.03% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IRB Infrastructure Developers72.873.595.1873.024.9744006.19
Brigade Enterprises1184.55-19.75-1.641266.75525.327339.41
NBCC India146.9-1.75-1.18176.538.126442.0
IRCON International281.35-8.35-2.88301.477.526461.41
KEC International799.453.30.41838.25507.820552.93
22 May 2024, 11:03:59 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 29.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
22 May 2024, 10:53:55 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 6.75% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NBCC India until 10 AM is 6.75% higher than yesterday, with the price at 147.9, up by -0.5%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price decline.

22 May 2024, 10:36:21 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 149.4 & a low of 144.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1150.05Support 1145.3
Resistance 2152.1Support 2142.6
Resistance 3154.8Support 3140.55
22 May 2024, 10:17:39 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:50:46 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Today, NBCC India's stock price dropped by 1.65% to 146.2, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Companies like IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, and IRCON International are declining, whereas KEC International, another peer, is seeing an increase in its stock price. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.18% and -0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IRB Infrastructure Developers69.13-0.15-0.2273.024.9741747.61
Brigade Enterprises1191.8-12.5-1.041266.75525.327506.74
NBCC India146.2-2.45-1.65176.538.126316.0
IRCON International277.35-12.35-4.26301.477.526085.2
KEC International797.31.150.14838.25507.820497.66
22 May 2024, 09:35:09 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹147.7, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹148.65

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 147.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 144.17 and 152.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 144.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 152.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:17:17 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.78% and is currently trading at 151.30. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have seen a significant gain of 270.02%, reaching 151.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.62%
3 Months3.05%
6 Months121.03%
YTD82.4%
1 Year270.02%
22 May 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1152.32Support 1144.17
Resistance 2155.88Support 2139.58
Resistance 3160.47Support 3136.02
22 May 2024, 08:34:30 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 29.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
22 May 2024, 08:22:05 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18121 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 141.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

22 May 2024, 08:03:57 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹143.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 151.2 & 143 yesterday to end at 143.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

